Third suspect arrested in Lucy C. Laney football game shooting
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in regards to the shooting that happened at Lucy C. Laney High School football game on Friday, September 16th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kinte Timarriez Green, 17, was arrested on Monday, September 26th, and authorities say that Green has been charged […]
wgac.com
Another Lucy C. Laney High School HS Football Game Shooting Arrest
Another arrest has been made in connection with the shooting that occurred on September 16 at the Lucy C Laney High School football game. According to our news partner WJBF, 17 year-old Kinte Timarriez Green was arrested on September 26. He was charged with the following:. Weapons On School Grounds.
WRDW-TV
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
WRDW-TV
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) The suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store is now in jail – but he didn’t go there easily. Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.
WRDW-TV
Deputies capture suspect after vehicle chase ends in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a search Tuesday in the area of Lisa Court and Red Leaf Way, deputies said they captured a man who ran on foot after a vehicle pursuit. The suspect was identified by deputies as Andrew Michael Sorley. The search was in full force around midday...
Boyfriend named suspect in disappearance of Krystal Anderson in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has named the boyfriend of a missing woman as a suspect in her disappearance. Krystal C. Anderson was reported missing by her family on August 23, 2022. She was last seen at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener, SC, in the company of her boyfriend, Tony Lee Berry, 49.
wgac.com
High Speed Chase in Columbia County Leads To Search
Columbia County authorities are searching for a man who is wanted on outstanding drug charges. Andrew Michael Sorley led police in a high speed chase before fleeing on foot. According to our news partner WJBF, Sorley crashed his vehicle in the Kensington subdivision in Martinez. Sorley was captured late Tuesday.
ACSO looking for individual who fled car accident in Beech Island
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual who fled the scene of a car accident. According to authorities, the crash happened in the area of Blackstone Camp Road and Storm Branch Road in Beech Island. Investigators say that they have determined that the crashed vehicle has been […]
WRDW-TV
Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting
SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
WRDW-TV
Bond granted to ex-teacher accused of inappropriate touching
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Columbia County teacher Scott Hooker was granted a $25,000 bond Monday on charges of inappropriately touching a student in 2017. He’ll have to wear an electronic monitoring device and can’t have contact with the alleged victim, Madison Cooksey, or an alleged Burke County victim in a later case.
WRDW-TV
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
Search continues for suspects in deadly Jefferson County shooting
Law enforcement is requesting help from community members while investigating leads for a shooting at a block party in Louisville on September 24th that left one dead and three injured.
wgac.com
305 Dogs Rescued, 21 Arrested In South Carolina Dogfighting Ring
20 people were arrested in what law enforcement is calling the largest dogfighting ring ever in the state of South Carolina. 305 dogs were rescued in the joint operation. According to WLTX-TV, the operation happened over the weekend in Columbia and several surrounding counties. “To force dogs to fight, often...
WRDW-TV
How does local law enforcement handle missing-person cases?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported on several missing persons cases lately, and the families are always desperate for answers. A lot of times, they feel frustrated by the lack of attention when they see other cases drawing huge interest. We talked to a mother searching for her son...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Allendale County exploring consolidation of law enforcement
Allendale County leaders are exploring the possibility of consolidating law enforcement agencies. The idea is currently in its infancy as the county explores whether it would be beneficial to the state’s least populated county. The county is looking to form a committee of representatives from county council, the towns, the sheriff’s office, and two police departments.
WRDW-TV
Crews respond to landfill fire in Columbia County
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded to a landfill fire at Sample & Son on Columbia Road in Grovetown. According to dispatchers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a reported fire at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Additional details are limited.
WRDW-TV
Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
Richmond County deputy resigns after charged with domestic battery
A Richmond County Sheriff's deputy was charged with simple battery on Tuesday after investigators were called out for a domestic disturbance.
WRDW-TV
Name released for IRONMAN competitor who died
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has released the identification of a race participant who died following Sunday’s triathlon event. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the athlete was identified as Evelyn Lopez, 44, of Miami. During her swim in the triathlon, Lopez became...
WRDW-TV
Like other districts, Bamberg County tightens rules at games
BACMERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County is among the latest school districts in the CSRA to tighten rules on students attending football games. The rules — launched after two shootings at Richmond County football gatherings — are a lot like ones adopted by several other districts across the region.
