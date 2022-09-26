Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Limited-Edition God Of War PS5 Controller Is Available To Preorder
If you're a big God of War fan, now's your chance to secure a cool controller to use to play God of War: Ragnarok on November 9. The God of War-themed limited-edition DualSense controller is available to preorder now for $75. Multiple retailers have opened preorders, but a couple have already sold out. PlayStation Direct is still taking preorders--at least for now. We'll continue to update this article as more retailers start taking orders on the limited-edition PS5 controller.
Gamespot
CoD: MW2 Beta Feedback Being Explored Includes Visibility, Disbanded Lobbies, And More
After the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta session on September 26, Infinity Ward acknowledged player feedback and stated it will look into making changes accordingly for the full release on October 28. Infinity Ward's blog post touched on three primary changes it's looking for solutions to:...
Gamespot
The Modern Warfare 2 Beta Was Call Of Duty's Biggest Ever
Infinity Ward is celebrating its most successful beta ever after the final Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta wrapped up over the weekend. Players who progressed in the beta will also be able to unlock exclusive rewards when the full game is released on October 28. Last weekend's...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ cheats will face “action” from Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward has confirmed that it will be “taking live action” against cheaters in Modern Warfare 2, following concern over the prevalence of hackers in the shooter. In a tweet posted on Saturday (September 24), Infinity Ward outlined some of the action it would take as the last beta for Modern Warfare 2 entered its final days.
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
Android Headlines
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Reaches 15 Million Pre-Registrations
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile pre-registrations have hit an astoundingly high number in a short amount of time, Activision has announced. 15 million, to be specific. It’s a safe bet that, fans of the series are to say the least, excited for the upcoming mobile adaption of the popular first-person shooter mode.
Gamespot
That White Xbox Series X Console Isn't Actually Happening, Sadly
An advertisement for Logitech's Astro A30 gaming headset went online last week, and in the video, a white Xbox Series X could be spotted. Outside of limited special editions, the Xbox Series X has only been available in its default black color scheme, and Microsoft has no plans to release a white version of its console, and it turns out that this ad wasn't meant to tease an upcoming white version of the console.
Gamespot
Best PS5 Controller In 2022
The DualSense is undoubtedly the best PS5 controller and arguably Sony's coolest controller to date. So right out of the box, you already have the best controller for PlayStation 5. It's not a bad idea to have an extra DualSense or two around, especially since it's now available in six different color schemes. That said, there are other controller options beyond the DualSense that you should consider. Third-party PS5 controller options are slim when it comes to actually playing PS5 games, but third-party retailer Scuf Gaming has released a really nice premium option, the Scuf Reflex. Also, some of the best PS4 controllers are directly compatible with Sony's next-gen console, while others can be used with backwards compatible PS4 games on PS5. We've rounded up the best PS5 controllers right now. And with Sony reportedly set to reveal its own Pro-style controller, it's certainly possible that this list will change in the future.
Gamespot
Multiple PS5 Exclusives Get Big Discounts In New PlayStation Store Sale
Hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games are getting huge discounts on PSN right now, along with a slew of DLC for popular games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Some of the biggest sales are for PS5 exclusives, with Demon’s Souls discounted to just $35 and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut listed for $45, both down from $70.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Reacts To Game’s Popularity | GameSpot News
Cyberpunk 2077's initial launch period was highlighted by game-breaking bugs and massive performance issues across last-gen Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles at the time. In an unprecedented move, Microsoft and Sony began issuing refunds, with Cyberpunk 2077 being removed from the PlayStation storefront for a lengthy period of time.
Gamespot
Microsoft's New Xbox Mineral Camo Controller Is Pure Blue Serenity
Microsoft has unveiled a new special-edition Xbox Wireless controller, which wraps the device in "Mineral Camo" colors. A collection of blue, grey, and navy colors, Microsoft says that the design has been inspired by geode crystals and the layers have been arranged to find the perfect balance between striking and subdued.
Call of Duty: Warzone 1.0 says farewell with free banner commemorating its worst meta ever
With Warzone 2.0 less than two months away, Activision has rolled out Warzone's final major update.
Gamespot
The Finals' Destructible Arenas And Prey-Looking Gloo Gun Look Incredible
The Finals is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter developed by Embark Studios, which previously revealed it was working on free-to-play first-person shooter Arc Raiders. Both games couldn't look more different though, with The Finals leaning into the extraction-focused gameplay of something like Escape from Tarkov or Hyenas, but with a hefty bit of environmental destruction, not unlike what is seen in the Battlefield series.
Everything we know about Call of Duty Season 5’s midseason update
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific get one last content update before the launch of Modern Warfare 2.
Gamespot
Skull & Bones Delayed Yet Again, This Time To 2023
Ubisoft has delayed Skull & Bones once more. Rather than launching in November, just a day before God of War: Ragnarok, it will now release on March 9, 2023, the company announced today. "While the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 6
Things are heating up in Destiny 2, as recent revelations have revealed a darker side to one of the game's most enigmatic heroes, Mithrax. While that secret history unfolds further this week, you can also keep an eye on several seasonal goals that are now available after the weekly reset.
