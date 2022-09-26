ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Texas Pecan Shortage

Experts say the drought and heat have impacted pecan orchards across Texas. They predict Texas will produce 31 million pecans this year, while an average year is typically around 50 million.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texans are about to see a hike in their phone bills. Take our 5-question survey.

SAN ANTONIO – The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July, so some Texans are seeing an increase in their phone bills this month. The Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge went up from 3.3% to 24%. The move to raise the rate came after a court concluded that the PUC needed $200 million to restore overdue funds to the Universal Service Fund.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Energy, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
LOCKHART, TX
KSAT 12

As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets

JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
TEXAS STATE
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy#Service Area#Business Industry#Linus Business
KVUE

More than 90% of restaurants in Texas have raised prices. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — If you have gone out to eat recently, you may have noticed you are paying more for your meal. The Texas Restaurant Association said 92% of restaurants in Texas have increased prices for menu items over the past three years. They said this is due to rising food and supply costs, increasing employee pay, and other price increases created by the current economy.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC News

Outside group spends big to attack Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

An outside group that’s yet to report its spending and donors in Texas is on track to spend over $11 million on ads attacking Republican Governor Greg Abbott, yet another example of the role of hard-to-trace money in high-profile races this election cycle. The opaque group — named Coulda...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Is It Seriously Illegal to Cuss in Texas?

Sometimes, the best way to get your point across is to use a little foul language. I've always been a pretty big fan of curse words. I can't help it. It feels good to yell the f-word when you stub your toe. And sometimes, the woman driving like a maniac in front of you is a real...well, it rhymes with 'ditch.'
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas responds to rising gas prices

WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas drivers who spoke to ABC Big 2 News say that while the last few months of falling gas prices have been nice, they still think that fueling up is too expensive. “I believe it’s still higher than it should be. If you were to look at the price of […]
ODESSA, TX
KSAT 12

Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is gearing up to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a surprising move that’s drawing anger from some gun rights groups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy