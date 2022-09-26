Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Texas Pecan Shortage
Experts say the drought and heat have impacted pecan orchards across Texas. They predict Texas will produce 31 million pecans this year, while an average year is typically around 50 million.
Texas will build more than 50 new electric car charging locations along major highways
Texas can move forward with a $408 million plan to build a network of hundreds of electric vehicle charging locations across the state after.
hppr.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
KSAT 12
Texans are about to see a hike in their phone bills. Take our 5-question survey.
SAN ANTONIO – The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July, so some Texans are seeing an increase in their phone bills this month. The Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge went up from 3.3% to 24%. The move to raise the rate came after a court concluded that the PUC needed $200 million to restore overdue funds to the Universal Service Fund.
starlocalmedia.com
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
KSAT 12
As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets
JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
epbusinessjournal.com
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Mobile homes are a vital source of affordable housing for around 2 million Texans. But as Texas cities grow, many mobile home parks are being closed and redeveloped, pushing out longtime residents. “They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.”...
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
KVUE
More than 90% of restaurants in Texas have raised prices. Here's why
AUSTIN, Texas — If you have gone out to eat recently, you may have noticed you are paying more for your meal. The Texas Restaurant Association said 92% of restaurants in Texas have increased prices for menu items over the past three years. They said this is due to rising food and supply costs, increasing employee pay, and other price increases created by the current economy.
NBC News
Outside group spends big to attack Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
An outside group that’s yet to report its spending and donors in Texas is on track to spend over $11 million on ads attacking Republican Governor Greg Abbott, yet another example of the role of hard-to-trace money in high-profile races this election cycle. The opaque group — named Coulda...
Is It Seriously Illegal to Cuss in Texas?
Sometimes, the best way to get your point across is to use a little foul language. I've always been a pretty big fan of curse words. I can't help it. It feels good to yell the f-word when you stub your toe. And sometimes, the woman driving like a maniac in front of you is a real...well, it rhymes with 'ditch.'
AARP poll finds skepticism from older residents about direction Texas is headed
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent poll, AARP found that more than half of the people they polled at age 50 or over believe the state of Texas is headed in the wrong direction. According to the poll, 34% said they believe the state is on the right path while 60% think otherwise.
West Texas responds to rising gas prices
WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas drivers who spoke to ABC Big 2 News say that while the last few months of falling gas prices have been nice, they still think that fueling up is too expensive. “I believe it’s still higher than it should be. If you were to look at the price of […]
KSAT 12
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
Grimes Promotes Texas Affordable Housing Petition, Gets Mixed Response
The musician's other recent Twitter activity before the affordable housing call included posts about white face tattoos and praise for "House of the Dragon."
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air.
KSAT 12
To save water in Texas, these nonprofits are paying farmers to leave it in reservoirs
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Texas faces an increasingly fraught environmental future from climate change, a new approach to conservation is growing. Drought conditions have created a two-pronged problem for Texas aquifers, natural bodies...
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
They moved from North Texas after the 2021 freeze. Now they’re dodging a hurricane.
HUDSON, Fla. — Melissa Bartell spent 16 good years in North Texas. But the 17th year was difficult. She and her husband, Chris, lost power during the winter storm of February 2021. The lights and heat would come back on every once in a while, but she said the...
KSAT 12
Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is gearing up to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a surprising move that’s drawing anger from some gun rights groups.
