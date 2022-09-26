Read full article on original website
Black-owned vegan restaurant comes to Frenchtown
The Social Vegan, located in the Frenchtown area, stands out among Tallahassee’s plant-based offerings. For starters, it’s the only Black-owned vegan restaurant in the area. It opened earlier this month on Sept. 10. Lexington, Kentucky is home to the first location of The Social Vegan. But the Tallahassee...
Leon County schools to remain open this week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced they will remain open for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post. “The 72-hour weather forecast for Leon County does not include any tropical storm force winds in our area with only the possibility for isolated wind gusts between 20-35 mph on both Thursday and Friday. They have also reduced the amount of anticipated rain, as a result of Hurricane Ian, down to less than 1 inch,” the school said via Facebook.
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee opened its doors Wednesday, welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away, Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
MIke’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on Hurricane Ian as well as the nicer forecast after it passes. To read more on the 5 p.m. advisory, click here.
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
Electric linemen brace for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local linemen are gearing up for the risk posed by Hurricane Ian to the Big Bend. Utility companies and crews across Florida share their preparation as the state braces for rain and wind and likely power outages. Officials at Talquin Electric off Thomasville Road say they...
Evening Weather 9/27/22
Taylor County EMA Director advises residents on the voluntary evacuation and re-entry tags process. Taylor County EMA Director advises residents on the voluntary evacuation and re-entry tags process. Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith live phone interview GMS. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning...
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: Sept. 26, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
New Black-owned eatery opens in mall
Food choices have often been challenging in Tallahassee. But if you are visiting the mall, the options have just expanded in a way students at Florida A&M might enjoy. SugarCane & Spices is a new Black-owned restaurant that was originally created in 2015 as a food truck by Kae Smith. Relocating to the mall has brought SugarCane & Spices more diverse customers, which Smith says is beneficial to her brand and what she stands for. While she faced hardships with the food truck, that did not stop her from staying the course.
Tallahassee prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is heading toward the Gulf Coast of Florida and is expected to impact Tallahassee later this week, possibly as soon as Thursday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for all of Florida, and by the end of Monday night, Ian had strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane.
Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian
Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 8 hours ago. Speaking...
Local residents preparing for Ian as the storm threatens North Florida and South Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Ian continues to threaten Florida and North Georgia, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Sunday to give an update on the state’s plans moving forward. Governor DeSantis made it known Sunday that keeping residents safe and shelves stocked are his top priorities...
Voluntary evacuation for coastal Franklin County
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) -A voluntary evacuation has been issued by the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners for portions of the county’s coastline. These areas include The Barrier Islands, Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island, and St. George Island. According to the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, this...
Local business offers free water to the community as Hurricane Ian comes close
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local businesses extending their resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s arrival include Proof Brewing company, who announced it’ll offer free water to those who need it. With a barrel holding nearly 2-thousand gallons of filtered water, Proof Brewing company says take what you...
Ian strengthens as local storm watches remain in effect
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Ian remains in a mode of intensification late Monday night as the increasingly powerful storm rips through the western tip of Cuba Tuesday. Ian's center is located about 100 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba and is moving north-northwest at 13 MPH.
Taylor County voluntary evacuations
Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. TLH airport officials ready with hurricane plan in wake of Ian. Second Harvest to provide help to evacuees. Updated: 12 hours ago. Second Harvest to provide help to evacuees.
Hurricane Ian: FSU & FAMU cancel classes
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on Hurricane Ian as well as the forecast.
Leon Co. updates on Hurricane Ian
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on Hurricane Ian as well as the forecast.
‘Just be prepared:’ DeSantis urges Floridians to brace for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Governor Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to finish preparations and have a storm plan in place as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. “This is a really really big hurricane at this point,” the governor said, “Floridians up and down the gulf coast should feel the impact.”
