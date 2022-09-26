ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

thefamuanonline.com

Black-owned vegan restaurant comes to Frenchtown

The Social Vegan, located in the Frenchtown area, stands out among Tallahassee’s plant-based offerings. For starters, it’s the only Black-owned vegan restaurant in the area. It opened earlier this month on Sept. 10. Lexington, Kentucky is home to the first location of The Social Vegan. But the Tallahassee...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County schools to remain open this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced they will remain open for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post. “The 72-hour weather forecast for Leon County does not include any tropical storm force winds in our area with only the possibility for isolated wind gusts between 20-35 mph on both Thursday and Friday. They have also reduced the amount of anticipated rain, as a result of Hurricane Ian, down to less than 1 inch,” the school said via Facebook.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee opened its doors Wednesday, welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away, Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
WCTV

Electric linemen brace for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local linemen are gearing up for the risk posed by Hurricane Ian to the Big Bend. Utility companies and crews across Florida share their preparation as the state braces for rain and wind and likely power outages. Officials at Talquin Electric off Thomasville Road say they...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Evening Weather 9/27/22

Taylor County EMA Director advises residents on the voluntary evacuation and re-entry tags process. Taylor County EMA Director advises residents on the voluntary evacuation and re-entry tags process. Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith live phone interview GMS. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning...
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

New Black-owned eatery opens in mall

Food choices have often been challenging in Tallahassee. But if you are visiting the mall, the options have just expanded in a way students at Florida A&M might enjoy. SugarCane & Spices is a new Black-owned restaurant that was originally created in 2015 as a food truck by Kae Smith. Relocating to the mall has brought SugarCane & Spices more diverse customers, which Smith says is beneficial to her brand and what she stands for. While she faced hardships with the food truck, that did not stop her from staying the course.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is heading toward the Gulf Coast of Florida and is expected to impact Tallahassee later this week, possibly as soon as Thursday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for all of Florida, and by the end of Monday night, Ian had strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 8 hours ago. Speaking...
SAINT MARKS, FL
WCTV

Voluntary evacuation for coastal Franklin County

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) -A voluntary evacuation has been issued by the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners for portions of the county’s coastline. These areas include The Barrier Islands, Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island, and St. George Island. According to the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, this...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
wtxl.com

Ian strengthens as local storm watches remain in effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Ian remains in a mode of intensification late Monday night as the increasingly powerful storm rips through the western tip of Cuba Tuesday. Ian's center is located about 100 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba and is moving north-northwest at 13 MPH.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Taylor County voluntary evacuations

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. TLH airport officials ready with hurricane plan in wake of Ian. Second Harvest to provide help to evacuees. Updated: 12 hours ago. Second Harvest to provide help to evacuees.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL

