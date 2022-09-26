Read full article on original website
idesignarch.com
Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm
This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
secretatlanta.co
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month
With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
Georgia lawmaker comes out as nonmonogamous: 'I'm in love with two wonderful people'
When Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari won the 5th District seat last November, it represented two major firsts: Bakhtiari was the first queer Muslim person elected in the state of Georgia and the first nonbinary councilmember of a major U.S. city. But Bakhtiari, who uses they and she pronouns,...
saportareport.com
Gwinnett County drafts roadmap to support local creatives, bolster art economy
In recent years, Georgia has become a prominent player on the national arts stage as a major hub for television and film and is home to some of the most popular musicians today. But with a more concerted effort, how much more impactful could Georgia’s art scene be?. To...
‘Stranger Things’ House Is Up for Grabs on Zillow
The Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’ has been listed for sale on Zillow. The home where Will, Joyce and Johnathan Byer lived in Hawkins, Indian in the Netflix series is actually a three-bedroom, two-bath, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, and is listed for $300,000. The listing reads, “This home was featured throughout the first few seasons […]
City of Atlanta plans to develop land of Chattahoochee Brick Company with first-ever park
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is getting real about the Chattahoochee Brick Company. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Brick Company has a history as a labor camp where hundreds of Black inmates were forced to work. Channel 2′s Brian Mims tells us...
MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to Atlanta scholarship organization
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $8 million to Achieve Atlanta, which provides need-based college scholarships to local students.
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.
People fleeing Hurricane Ian fly into Atlanta as Tampa airport closes
ATLANTA — The last flights into Atlanta from Tampa landed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Tampa International Airport was slated to close at 5 p.m. as Florida's coast braced for the storm's impact. Nearly 500 miles away, Atlanta has been welcoming people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as they try to remove themselves from the storm's path.
Here’s how Waffle House restaurants are used to determine severity of storms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Waffle House restaurants have their own storm center inside their headquarters in Norcross -- and its fully staffed as the nation prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. The restaurant chain is known for keeping their restaurants open when everything else is shut down. It...
saportareport.com
MARTA, Soccer In The Streets Celebrate Official Opening of Station Soccer at Lindbergh Center Station
MARTA and Soccer in the Streets, along with the City of Atlanta and the Atlanta United Foundation held a community celebration and soccer tournament to mark the official opening of StationSoccer at Lindbergh Center rail station. The soccer pitch, which is adjacent to MARTA headquarters on Piedmont Rd. in Atlanta opened in 2020 and the celebration delayed due to COVID-19. “We are excited to officially celebrate StationSoccer at Lindbergh with our valued partners at Soccer in the Streets, the City of Atlanta, and the Atlanta United Foundation,” said MARTA Interim General Manager & CEO Collie Greenwood. “This is a meaningful location for us as it sits right across from our headquarters, and we wanted to ensure the players, stakeholders, community members, and MARTA employees had an opportunity to celebrate the soccer pitch and the entire StationSoccer program.”
saportareport.com
SCAD’S XR stage gives students entering film, TV industry a competitive edge
The technology is changing so quickly that it is now called the LED Volume stage. The Savannah College of Art Design (SCAD) is showing their Atlanta campus students what’s next in the television and film industry by opening their new XR/LED Volume soundstage this quarter. SCAD now has two...
saportareport.com
MARTA seeks firms to remake Arts Center Station with mixed uses, affordable housing
MARTA is seeking proposals to turn its Arts Center Station into a major transit-oriented development (TOD) of mixed uses and some affordable housing. “Arts Center Station presents a tremendous development opportunity which we hope will enhance our customer experience and ridership, positively influence the neighborhood and add amenities, including affordable housing, which is so desperately needed in Midtown,” said Collie Greenwood, the transit agency’s interim general manager and CEO, in a press release.
saportareport.com
Emory Scientist, Atlanta Artist Use Art to Teach Social Justice
A scientist and a comedian walk into a classroom. They start a discussion about how art can influence social justice. You’ll have to wait for the punchlines. Emory first-year students will create them as part of a new fall seminar “Human Flourishing: Imagine a Just City.”. “Humans cannot...
Sole survivor of Atlanta's deadly Midtown shooting leaves hospital, heads to next phase of recovery
ATLANTA — Michael Horne left Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday five weeks after he was shot in the chest. "Very emotional for sure," said Horne's daughter Alison Page. "It was a rollercoaster ride the whole time. We weren't sure we would see this day." Page's dad was pushed out...
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 85 south likely caught a scary sight Wednesday morning when a vehicle erupted into flames on the side of the interstate at Jimmy Carter Boulevard. At this time, there is no information as to why the vehicle caught on fire or if...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Chili days ahead—Atlanta prepares for annual Chili Cook Off
For many, the iconic taste and smell of fall is the ubiquitous pumpkin spice, but for others the pungent, savory taste and smell of chili says fall has returned. In the Atlanta area this popular stew—made with a wide variety of ingredients but always in a sauce flavored with chili peppers—is celebrated at the annual Atlanta Chili Cook Off—this year scheduled for Oct. 1 at the newly renovated Brook Run Park in Dunwoody.
