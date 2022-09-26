ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

idesignarch.com

Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm

This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
MIX 107.9

‘Stranger Things’ House Is Up for Grabs on Zillow

The Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’ has been listed for sale on Zillow. The home where Will, Joyce and Johnathan Byer lived in Hawkins, Indian in the Netflix series is actually a three-bedroom, two-bath, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, and is listed for $300,000. The listing reads, “This home was featured throughout the first few seasons […]
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
News Break
11Alive

People fleeing Hurricane Ian fly into Atlanta as Tampa airport closes

ATLANTA — The last flights into Atlanta from Tampa landed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Tampa International Airport was slated to close at 5 p.m. as Florida's coast braced for the storm's impact. Nearly 500 miles away, Atlanta has been welcoming people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as they try to remove themselves from the storm's path.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

MARTA, Soccer In The Streets Celebrate Official Opening of Station Soccer at Lindbergh Center Station

MARTA and Soccer in the Streets, along with the City of Atlanta and the Atlanta United Foundation held a community celebration and soccer tournament to mark the official opening of StationSoccer at Lindbergh Center rail station. The soccer pitch, which is adjacent to MARTA headquarters on Piedmont Rd. in Atlanta opened in 2020 and the celebration delayed due to COVID-19. “We are excited to officially celebrate StationSoccer at Lindbergh with our valued partners at Soccer in the Streets, the City of Atlanta, and the Atlanta United Foundation,” said MARTA Interim General Manager & CEO Collie Greenwood. “This is a meaningful location for us as it sits right across from our headquarters, and we wanted to ensure the players, stakeholders, community members, and MARTA employees had an opportunity to celebrate the soccer pitch and the entire StationSoccer program.”
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

MARTA seeks firms to remake Arts Center Station with mixed uses, affordable housing

MARTA is seeking proposals to turn its Arts Center Station into a major transit-oriented development (TOD) of mixed uses and some affordable housing. “Arts Center Station presents a tremendous development opportunity which we hope will enhance our customer experience and ridership, positively influence the neighborhood and add amenities, including affordable housing, which is so desperately needed in Midtown,” said Collie Greenwood, the transit agency’s interim general manager and CEO, in a press release.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Emory Scientist, Atlanta Artist Use Art to Teach Social Justice

A scientist and a comedian walk into a classroom. They start a discussion about how art can influence social justice. You’ll have to wait for the punchlines. Emory first-year students will create them as part of a new fall seminar “Human Flourishing: Imagine a Just City.”. “Humans cannot...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Chili days ahead—Atlanta prepares for annual Chili Cook Off

For many, the iconic taste and smell of fall is the ubiquitous pumpkin spice, but for others the pungent, savory taste and smell of chili says fall has returned. In the Atlanta area this popular stew—made with a wide variety of ingredients but always in a sauce flavored with chili peppers—is celebrated at the annual Atlanta Chili Cook Off—this year scheduled for Oct. 1 at the newly renovated Brook Run Park in Dunwoody.
ATLANTA, GA

