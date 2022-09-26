MARTA and Soccer in the Streets, along with the City of Atlanta and the Atlanta United Foundation held a community celebration and soccer tournament to mark the official opening of StationSoccer at Lindbergh Center rail station. The soccer pitch, which is adjacent to MARTA headquarters on Piedmont Rd. in Atlanta opened in 2020 and the celebration delayed due to COVID-19. “We are excited to officially celebrate StationSoccer at Lindbergh with our valued partners at Soccer in the Streets, the City of Atlanta, and the Atlanta United Foundation,” said MARTA Interim General Manager & CEO Collie Greenwood. “This is a meaningful location for us as it sits right across from our headquarters, and we wanted to ensure the players, stakeholders, community members, and MARTA employees had an opportunity to celebrate the soccer pitch and the entire StationSoccer program.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO