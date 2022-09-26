ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse PD announces launch of ‘At Your Best At Oktoberfest’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is announcing the launch of the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety Page. According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, throughout the parade route, downtown and in the campus areas people may notice the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” safety posters. On the poster is a QR Code which will take people to information on the 3rd Street Aid Station, Public Transportation, Parking and General Safety Tips.
LA CROSSE, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
La Crosse, WI
Health
winonaradio.com

Winona Man in Critical Condition at Mayo One After Car vs Motorcycle Crash

(KWNO)- On September 24th at approximately 12:30 p.m. Winona Police Department reported to a crash scene at Bruski Dr. and Menard Rd. Upon arrival officers discovered that Timothy Chiglo, 65, was driving his car in the back of Target, attempting to get to Fleet Farm via the private entrance. Chiglo struck Lavern Feuling, 57 of Winona, Minn., while Feuling was driving his Motorcycle.
WINONA, MN
WausauPilot

1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash

One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
horseandrider.com

Wisconsin Weanling Positive for WNV

On Sept. 23, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed an unvaccinated weanling Quarter Horse filly at a private facility in Monroe County positive for West Nile virus. She began showing signs of ataxia (incoordination) and hypersensitivity to touch on Sept. 4. As of Sept. 23, the filly is alive.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Suspect Still on the Loose After Stealing Vehicle in Winona

(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 26th, Winona Police received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 1300 block of Homer Road. According to authorities, a white Dodge Ram Truck was stolen outside of the National Guard Armory. A government-owned sedan, that belonged to the owner of the white Dodge Ram, was parked next to the truck with the keys to the truck inside the sedan.
WINONA, MN
cwbradio.com

Two People Hurt in One Vehicle Accident in Trempealeau County

Two people were hurt in a one vehicle accident in Trempealeau County Sunday morning. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 2:30am early Sunday morning at the intersection of Durst Road and Oium Road in the Town of Sumner. The vehicle was traveling south on...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Richland Co. substitute teacher accused of identity theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A substitute teacher in the Ithaca School District appeared in court Monday after being accused of identity theft. Officials allege that Jenny Edwards, 46, created a Facebook account using the name of another person, birthday, employment information and pictures. According to a criminal complaint, this was all done without the other person’s permission and was reported to police in February.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested on Felony Domestic Assault Charges

(KWNO)- Winona Police responded to a domestic violence call on September 25th at 8:56 p.m. on the 700 block of E 9th street. Police arrested Christopher Marcum, 34 of Winona, on two counts of domestic assault with one being assault by strangulation, which is a felony. Authorities say that Marcum...
WINONA, MN

