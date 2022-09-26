Read full article on original website
Residents reminded not to place items on public sidewalks, boulevards until morning before Oktoberfest parade
Until midnight prior to the parade, couches, chairs and other items need to be kept off of public areas, city officials said. Violations can amount to a $124 fine.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse PD announces launch of ‘At Your Best At Oktoberfest’
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is announcing the launch of the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety Page. According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, throughout the parade route, downtown and in the campus areas people may notice the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” safety posters. On the poster is a QR Code which will take people to information on the 3rd Street Aid Station, Public Transportation, Parking and General Safety Tips.
New businesses finding hiring success amid nationwide worker shortage
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) –Though the worker shortage continues, new businesses continue to sprout up in the La Crosse area– and those businesses need employees. “The unemployment rate is at 2.7%,” said Xiaotong Wang, western Wisconsin’s regional economist for the Department of Workforce Development. That rate refers...
Meet the finders of the 2022 Oktoberfest Medallion
After just six clues, the lucky couple-- Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer, found this year's medallion Saturday morning in La Crosse near Grandad Bluff.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man in Critical Condition at Mayo One After Car vs Motorcycle Crash
(KWNO)- On September 24th at approximately 12:30 p.m. Winona Police Department reported to a crash scene at Bruski Dr. and Menard Rd. Upon arrival officers discovered that Timothy Chiglo, 65, was driving his car in the back of Target, attempting to get to Fleet Farm via the private entrance. Chiglo struck Lavern Feuling, 57 of Winona, Minn., while Feuling was driving his Motorcycle.
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
Auto and toy auction in Fountain City nets $8.5 million in sales
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — An auction of vintage collectible items netted $8.5 million in sales. Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City sold 2,020 items like antique cars, motorcycles, bicycles and pedal cars at an auction earlier this month. The highest amount spent went for a...
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
horseandrider.com
Wisconsin Weanling Positive for WNV
On Sept. 23, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed an unvaccinated weanling Quarter Horse filly at a private facility in Monroe County positive for West Nile virus. She began showing signs of ataxia (incoordination) and hypersensitivity to touch on Sept. 4. As of Sept. 23, the filly is alive.
winonaradio.com
Suspect Still on the Loose After Stealing Vehicle in Winona
(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 26th, Winona Police received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 1300 block of Homer Road. According to authorities, a white Dodge Ram Truck was stolen outside of the National Guard Armory. A government-owned sedan, that belonged to the owner of the white Dodge Ram, was parked next to the truck with the keys to the truck inside the sedan.
winonaradio.com
Serious Injuries in One Car Crash in Trempealeau County, Alcohol Involved
(KWNO)- Trempealeau County Sheriff’s responded to a crash early Sunday morning at the intersection of Durst Rd and Oium Road in the town of Sumer. According to the police report, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Durst Road when it failed to slow and negotiate a right-hand turn at a T intersection with Oium Road.
Warrens Cranberry Festival celebrates 49 years of tradition and fun
This is the state's largest cranberry festival. On average, more than 120,000 people come from all over the world each year to take in 1,300 booths on display.
cwbradio.com
Authorities arrest Coon Valley woman accused of drug trafficking
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) — Law enforcement arrested a 49-year-old woman as part of a drug investigation. Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says agencies searched Heather Carter’s Coon Valley residence Friday and found 3 oz. of cocaine, about 250 suspected fentanyl pills and 15 oz. of methamphetamine. These had a street value of roughly $25,000, Spears said.
nbc15.com
Richland Co. substitute teacher accused of identity theft
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A substitute teacher in the Ithaca School District appeared in court Monday after being accused of identity theft. Officials allege that Jenny Edwards, 46, created a Facebook account using the name of another person, birthday, employment information and pictures. According to a criminal complaint, this was all done without the other person’s permission and was reported to police in February.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Three Different Charges After Altercation with Neighbor
(KWNO)- At 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 26th, Winona Police responded to a call on the 350 block of East 5th Street that said two neighbors had gotten into an altercation and one neighbor was pointing a gun at the other. Officers say the person who called was the victim of...
La Crosse man sentenced to two years for illegal firearm possession
MADISON (WKBT) — A federal judge sentenced a 41-year-old La Crosse man to two years behind bars Thursday. Shoua Lee was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon. Lee pleaded guilty to the charges in July. La Crosse Police arrested Lee and two others as part of...
winonaradio.com
The Same Woman That was Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Merchandise from Wal-Mart, On the Hook for Stealing $2,000 Worth of Merchandise from Target
(KWNO)- A theft report was filed with the Winona PD saying that a Woman stole $2,200 worth of merchandise from Target on Sept. 15th. The culprit is identified as 22-year-old Carly Polak, who is the same criminal that recently stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart, just days after the 15th.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Felony Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- Winona Police responded to a domestic violence call on September 25th at 8:56 p.m. on the 700 block of E 9th street. Police arrested Christopher Marcum, 34 of Winona, on two counts of domestic assault with one being assault by strangulation, which is a felony. Authorities say that Marcum...
