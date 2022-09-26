ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New TE

The Minnesota Vikings made their roster move in a couple of weeks on Tuesday, adding veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released to make room for Hollister. To date, Hollister has played with these teams:. New England Patriots (2017–2018) Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020)...
ClutchPoints

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London

Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home, 27-23 Sunday. We look ahead and reveal the Seahawks Week 4 bold predictions as they square off against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are also 1-2 and coming off a tough loss. They blew a double digit second half lead to their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, 28-24. In the loss, breakout star running back D’Andre Swift was banged up and might not play this week. That would be a big help to a struggling Seahawks defense.
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions' Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions stepped foot out on the practice field for the first time this week to begin their preparations for the Seattle Seahawks. After a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings, several starters were not available to practice at the team's facility on Wednesday. It was observed that nearly...
VikingsTerritory

2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 4

Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (2-1) play the New Orleans Saints (1-2)...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions release depth chart for matchup vs. Seahawks

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. As we speak, the Lions are currently a 4.5-point favorite over the Seahawks after it was announced that RB D’Andre Swift could miss the game and S Tracy Walker is out for the season after injuring his Achilles.
Yardbarker

Injury Update: Lions Get 'Encouraging" News on Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Detroit Lions have been besieged by injuries to start the 2022 NFL season. After losing safety Tracy Walker for the season with an Achilles injury, D'Andre Swift could also be shut down due to a shoulder injury. "It could potentially," Dan Campbell explained to reporters. "We're looking at. That...
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday Morning: Minnesota is closer to Michigan than pollsters think

Michigan and Minnesota were joined at the hip in this year’s non-conference schedule. If NCAA Football ’22 existed as a video game, the first 3 games for both teams would have been played on the Junior Varsity setting. Minnesota rolled New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado by a combined margin of 149-17. Michigan drubbed Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn by a collective 166-17.
Yardbarker

Justin Jefferson admits he nearly lost his cool in win over Lions

Following his record-breaking performance in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has had a rough go of things the last two weeks. Limited to just three receptions for 14 yards in Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions, Jefferson admitted that the multiple double- and triple-teams he now sees on a regular basis thanks to his new superstar status has been exasperating.
