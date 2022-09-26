The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home, 27-23 Sunday. We look ahead and reveal the Seahawks Week 4 bold predictions as they square off against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are also 1-2 and coming off a tough loss. They blew a double digit second half lead to their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, 28-24. In the loss, breakout star running back D’Andre Swift was banged up and might not play this week. That would be a big help to a struggling Seahawks defense.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO