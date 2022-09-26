This Unwritten tale also ties itself to the hidden Archery Challenge at Raider Memorial. Raider Memorial is a graveyard in the Southern cliffs of Buddha's Footprints. In the right-hand sector of the graveyard you can spot a bow rack indicating an Archery Challenge, manned by a Raider. Most of the time, talking to him will cause him to spit on Tadayori's name, as he massacred Raiders in the past. However, if you completed The Legend of Tadayori back in Tsushima, you'll have his attire.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO