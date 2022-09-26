ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Unwritten Tale - Tadayoris Legacy

This Unwritten tale also ties itself to the hidden Archery Challenge at Raider Memorial. Raider Memorial is a graveyard in the Southern cliffs of Buddha's Footprints. In the right-hand sector of the graveyard you can spot a bow rack indicating an Archery Challenge, manned by a Raider. Most of the time, talking to him will cause him to spit on Tadayori's name, as he massacred Raiders in the past. However, if you completed The Legend of Tadayori back in Tsushima, you'll have his attire.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hollowgate

Hollowgate is a hidden area that is located to the east of Highlake. You can reach this Prologue area if you continue to complete Quests even after completing the main ones in Pinefall. This location doesn't have any materials or ingredients to gather, as this place is only available for a Quest line.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To the Raiders of Iki Island

This Record is found in Fune's Refuge, however it's located inside a Mongol ship that does not appear until Jin helps the Raiders take one as part of the Jin From Yarikawa Tale. Once you have, get onto the ship and head inside: along the left-hand side of the room (Starboard if you're a sailor) you can find the scroll under a drum hanging from the wall.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beckham
AFP

USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape

A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
BASKETBALL
IGN

Heart of the Revolution

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories Heart of the Revolution, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ign#Gaming#Esl Pro League#Rocket League#Video Game#Hcs#Navi#The Esl Pro League#Esl#Game Ecosystems
ESPN

The NWSL's final week has never been so competitive. Here's what's at stake and who should reach playoffs

The final round of regular-season games is upon the National Women's Soccer League, and there is almost nothing set about the playoff picture. Some of the most ridiculous potential scenarios that were at least mathematically possible a week ago (a six-way tie for first?) can no longer happen, but much still needs to be decided in the league's most competitive season yet.
MLS
IGN

Sakai Banner 22

The twenty-second Sakai Banner is located in the Nakajima Shrine, on the similarly-named island in the South-East of Iki. Enter the Shrine and, after running along a log you may need to pull down early on, you'll clamber over some rocks. In the lower area here will be a frog statue, with the banner sitting next to it.
IGN

Flight of the Dragon Headband

The Flight of the Dragon Headband can be found at Cloud Forest Temple. Specifically, at the very top. Just like with the Golden Forest Temple, use your Grapplehook to climb up the roofs on the corners, and you can find the headband at the very top.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Genshin Scarab Locations

Genshin Impact Scarabs are a Local Specialty introduced in Version 3.1. They can only be found in the Great Red Sand area of Sumeru, west of the Ashavan Realm. The gold and black beetles can be found across the desert in several locations. Scarabs in Genshin Impact are one of...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Create-a-Class (Loadout)

The Create-a-Class system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is best described as a player's loadout. Apart from weapon choices and attachments, the loadout will typically consist of several other items such as Perks, Tactical and Lethal Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks. To learn more about each piece of equipment, such as their unlock level, and primary purpose, check out our helpful guides below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To Kichijuro Near the Crossroads in Yahata Forest

This Record of Iki is located in the Sheltered Campsite in Zasho Bay on the East coast of Iki. The Sheltered Campsite is the one on the rocky shore using an overturned ship hull as the main wall. If you started The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai Mythic Tale but haven't finished it, you'll be treated as hostile inside the town and cannot safely enter it until you complete the Tale.
IGN

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Finally Answer the Question 'What if Diglett Was a Worm?'

Have you ever considered what Diglett might look like if it were a worm? Well, even if you haven't, tough luck because Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will introduce Wiglett. Wiglett was revealed during the World Pokémon Ecological Society Webinar (via Serebii). “I’ve never seen a Pokémon quite like that one,” says the voiceover. “Could it be a Diglett? It resembles Diglett but its coloring is different. Could it be a regional form unique to Paldea?”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fashion Week 2022 Challengers

Fashion Week 2022 in Pokemon GO has a number of unique Challengers with specific Pokemon teams to face off against. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of which Challenger has which Pokemon, as well as some general tips to ensure you have the upper hand going into these fights.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IGN

Temtem Location Guide

Temtem are scattered across all different islands in the Airborne Archipelago. In this guide we will tell you where you can find each Temtem!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To My Follower Genro

This Record of Iki is found in Zasho River Crossing, which is found in the Eastern area of Iki Island, just South of the Zasho River label on the map screen and North of Cloud Forest Temple. It's a Mongol camp, so we suggest clearing the camp first before getting this.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy