Unwritten Tale - Tadayoris Legacy
This Unwritten tale also ties itself to the hidden Archery Challenge at Raider Memorial. Raider Memorial is a graveyard in the Southern cliffs of Buddha's Footprints. In the right-hand sector of the graveyard you can spot a bow rack indicating an Archery Challenge, manned by a Raider. Most of the time, talking to him will cause him to spit on Tadayori's name, as he massacred Raiders in the past. However, if you completed The Legend of Tadayori back in Tsushima, you'll have his attire.
Hollowgate
Hollowgate is a hidden area that is located to the east of Highlake. You can reach this Prologue area if you continue to complete Quests even after completing the main ones in Pinefall. This location doesn't have any materials or ingredients to gather, as this place is only available for a Quest line.
To the Raiders of Iki Island
This Record is found in Fune's Refuge, however it's located inside a Mongol ship that does not appear until Jin helps the Raiders take one as part of the Jin From Yarikawa Tale. Once you have, get onto the ship and head inside: along the left-hand side of the room (Starboard if you're a sailor) you can find the scroll under a drum hanging from the wall.
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
dotesports.com
Ready for Worlds: LCK star locks down ranks 1 and 2 in Korean League solo queue
DWG KIA jungler Canyon has accomplished something pretty remarkable in South Korean League of Legends solo queue ladder just in time for his trip to the 2022 World Championship in North America. While 2022 has been a slight dip from dominance on the competitive stage for DWG KIA, there is...
Team USA dropped 145 points to break a basketball World Cup record — but some are calling it poor sportsmanship
Team USA has won each of the past three FIBA World Cups, and this young group has no intention of settling for less now that it's their time to shine.
NBA・
USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape
A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
Heart of the Revolution
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories Heart of the Revolution, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of...
ESPN
The NWSL's final week has never been so competitive. Here's what's at stake and who should reach playoffs
The final round of regular-season games is upon the National Women's Soccer League, and there is almost nothing set about the playoff picture. Some of the most ridiculous potential scenarios that were at least mathematically possible a week ago (a six-way tie for first?) can no longer happen, but much still needs to be decided in the league's most competitive season yet.
MLS・
Sakai Banner 22
The twenty-second Sakai Banner is located in the Nakajima Shrine, on the similarly-named island in the South-East of Iki. Enter the Shrine and, after running along a log you may need to pull down early on, you'll clamber over some rocks. In the lower area here will be a frog statue, with the banner sitting next to it.
Flight of the Dragon Headband
The Flight of the Dragon Headband can be found at Cloud Forest Temple. Specifically, at the very top. Just like with the Golden Forest Temple, use your Grapplehook to climb up the roofs on the corners, and you can find the headband at the very top.
Outsiders, NaVi advance to ESL Pro League quarterfinals
Outsiders came from behind for a win and Natus Vincere also advanced to the quarterfinals at the ESL Pro League
Genshin Scarab Locations
Genshin Impact Scarabs are a Local Specialty introduced in Version 3.1. They can only be found in the Great Red Sand area of Sumeru, west of the Ashavan Realm. The gold and black beetles can be found across the desert in several locations. Scarabs in Genshin Impact are one of...
Create-a-Class (Loadout)
The Create-a-Class system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is best described as a player's loadout. Apart from weapon choices and attachments, the loadout will typically consist of several other items such as Perks, Tactical and Lethal Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks. To learn more about each piece of equipment, such as their unlock level, and primary purpose, check out our helpful guides below.
The World of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North Reveals the Game's Hidden Lore
Assassin's Creed Valhalla has added all sorts of fascinating new details to this long-running franchise, even as it offers a very detailed look at 9th Century Viking culture. All of that is fueling Dark Horse's latest companion book, The World of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North — Logs and Files of a Hidden One.
To Kichijuro Near the Crossroads in Yahata Forest
This Record of Iki is located in the Sheltered Campsite in Zasho Bay on the East coast of Iki. The Sheltered Campsite is the one on the rocky shore using an overturned ship hull as the main wall. If you started The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai Mythic Tale but haven't finished it, you'll be treated as hostile inside the town and cannot safely enter it until you complete the Tale.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Finally Answer the Question 'What if Diglett Was a Worm?'
Have you ever considered what Diglett might look like if it were a worm? Well, even if you haven't, tough luck because Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will introduce Wiglett. Wiglett was revealed during the World Pokémon Ecological Society Webinar (via Serebii). “I’ve never seen a Pokémon quite like that one,” says the voiceover. “Could it be a Diglett? It resembles Diglett but its coloring is different. Could it be a regional form unique to Paldea?”
Fashion Week 2022 Challengers
Fashion Week 2022 in Pokemon GO has a number of unique Challengers with specific Pokemon teams to face off against. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of which Challenger has which Pokemon, as well as some general tips to ensure you have the upper hand going into these fights.
Temtem Location Guide
Temtem are scattered across all different islands in the Airborne Archipelago. In this guide we will tell you where you can find each Temtem!
To My Follower Genro
This Record of Iki is found in Zasho River Crossing, which is found in the Eastern area of Iki Island, just South of the Zasho River label on the map screen and North of Cloud Forest Temple. It's a Mongol camp, so we suggest clearing the camp first before getting this.
