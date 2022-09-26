ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters say electric bike caused horror blaze in Bristol flat which led to death of man 'who plunged from 16th floor while trying to escape'

 2 days ago

An electric bicycle caused the fire at a Bristol tower block that claimed the life of a man and left eight others injured, firefighters have said.

A man is believed to have fallen to his death after climbing out of a window to escape the blaze in the Easton area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

An investigation has declared the fire an accident, while the cause is said to have been an electric bike.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road shortly after 2.15am, following reports a blaze had broken out on the 16th floor of the residential building.

A total of 11 fire engines rushed to the scene, as well as seven ambulances. Although the fire was 'quickly extinguished', a man was confirmed to have died.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that it is believed 'the man fell after he climbed out of a window to try and escape the fire'.

Eight people were treated in hospital, and one continues to receive treatment for minor burns. Three further people were treated at the scene.

Around 90 residents were evacuated and a rest centre was set up at St Nicholas Of Tolentino RC Church at Lawfords Gate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXqU7_0iB5tG6N00
The blaze broke out on the 16th floor of the residential building, claiming the life of a man and leaving eight others injured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WESQr_0iB5tG6N00
Emergency services were called to the blaze on the top floor of Twinnell House (pictured) on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yV0ZQ_0iB5tG6N00
Although the fire (pictured) was 'quickly extinguished', a man was confirmed to have died

Bristol City Council housing officers are continuing to provide support to those affected.

Wills Drive has now reopened, the tower block has been declared safe and the cordon lifted.

Avon Fire and Rescue area manager Steve Quinton, who conducted the fire investigation, said the fire prevention measures, including external cladding, worked and contained the blaze to the flat where it began.

'Fire Investigators identified the cause of the fire as accidental, due to an electric bike,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnFxF_0iB5tG6N00
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it sent 11 fire engines to the scene shortly after 2.15am yesterday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYGif_0iB5tG6N00
A total of 11 fire engines and seven ambulances as well as police (pictured) attended the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7jFL_0iB5tG6N00
The aftermath of the fire inside the tower block. A man is believed to have fallen to his death after climbing out of a window to escape the blaze

'Fire investigation revealed that smoke alarms were provided in the property and electrics wired in by the landlords.

'After seeing the tragic fire, understandably, local people are concerned about fire risk in their own homes, whether they live in flats in the city or otherwise.

'If you're concerned about fire safety in your home, one of the most important things to do is to make sure your escape routes are clear and ensure that everyone living in the property knows how to get out in the event of an emergency.'

Councillor Tom Renhard, Bristol City Council cabinet member for housing delivery and homes, added: 'We'd like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the person who sadly lost their life on Sunday.

'Many people will feel affected by this tragedy, and I'd encourage residents to seek support from the council's housing team who will continue checking in on everyone.'

Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Tony Blatchford said: 'Our thoughts firmly remain with the family and friends of the man who tragically died.

'We'd like to reiterate our thanks to the local community for all their co-operation and support during the emergency response phase of this incident.'

