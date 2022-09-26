Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
nypressnews.com
Southwest Side crime spree ends in deadly crash during police chase
CHICAGO (CBS) — An innocent woman is dead after a crime spree Wednesday night on the Southwest Side ended with the four suspects crashing into the victim’s car as they were being chased by police. Police said four people, all now in custody, carjacked two women, set a...
nypressnews.com
Dog missing after armed carjacking in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A dog is missing after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Friday in the Village of Homewood, police said. Just before 6 p.m., officers arrived in the 18600 block of Harwood Avenue for a carjacking. The victim told police that a man dressed in gray clothing entered the driver’s side front seat of his white 2015 Subaru SUV and displayed a firearm.
nypressnews.com
Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) — At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead. CBS 2’s Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.
nypressnews.com
Arlington Heights police investigating crash involving bicyclist on Lake Cook Road
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) — Arlington Heights police are investigating a serious crash Thursday morning. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash as well as a bicycle which was seen pinned under a truck. The bicyclist was reportedly injured and transported to a nearby trauma center. It’s...
nypressnews.com
Store clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in Albany Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — A violent armed robbery overnight in Albany Park. Police say three robbers pistol-whipped a clerk at a business near Montrose and Francisco. The suspects took miscellaneous items from the store and ran away. the clerk was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for his injuries. No one...
nypressnews.com
1 killed, 3 injured in Western Springs multi-vehicle crash involving at least 6 cars; roads closed
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) — One person is dead and three more were injured in Western Springs after a multi-car crash near Ogden and Gilbert avenues. Chopper 7HD was above the scene in the aftermath of the incident Thursday afternoon. Police said six vehicles were involved in the crash....
nypressnews.com
Lightfoot reverses course under fire for scrapping fire lieutenant’s list to avoid promoting City Council adversary
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration did an abrupt about-face on Friday, under fire for scrapping a Chicago Fire Department promotion list and running up overtime to get even with a controversial City Council member who was second in line to be promoted. Human Resources Commissioner Chris Owen signed an order...
nypressnews.com
Highland Park shooting survivors sue Smith & Wesson, Robert Crimo III and shooter’s father
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) — The survivors of the mass shooting in Highland Park, IL have sued the gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, as well as the shooter, Robert Crimo III, and his father for their respective roles in making it possible for the shooter to carry out the massacre, according to court documents.
nypressnews.com
General Iron lawyers say draft approval shows Lightfoot denial was wrong
Lawyers for the owner of a proposed Southeast Side scrap-metal operation plan to grill a pair of city officials under oath in a challenge to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision earlier this year to block the controversial business from opening due to pollution and health concerns. Following a recent court...
nypressnews.com
3 members of Janus family died in 1982 Tylenol poisoning murders, and the pain has passed on to generations
CHICAGO (CBS) — “When I see this bottle, it takes me back to the most tragic moment of my family’s life,” said Monica Janus. She was only 8 years old when a killer or killers deliberately laced Tylenol capsules with cyanide and placed the tainted bottles on the shelves of stores around the Chicago area.
nypressnews.com
OSHA fines candy maker Ferrara $200,000 citing unsafe conditions
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a bitter rebuke for a sweet-toothed company based in the Chicago area. Federal officials are citing the candy maker Ferrara for multiple safety violations. The company makes popular sweets like Laffy Taffy’s and Black Forest Gummy Bears, among other candy favorites. The company...
nypressnews.com
19 players, five assistant coaches suspended by CPS after Kenwood-Morgan Park postgame fight
Chicago Public Schools announced the final punishments for Kenwood and Morgan Park’s football teams on Thursday. The teams had a large fight on Saturday after they played at Lane Stadium. Ten players from Morgan Park and three assistant coaches are suspended for one game. Nine players from Kenwood and...
nypressnews.com
Glenwood Cougars football league suspended for 13-year-old player who tested into 10th grade
GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) — Controversy is brewing in a south suburban pee-wee football league over one child’s participation. He’s the same age as his teammates, but his high academic abilities have cost his team a shot at the playoffs – and the boy’s coaches say that’s not right.
nypressnews.com
91-year-old high school sports superfan hasn’t missed a game in decades — not even after he was hit by lightning
Antioch, Illinois — We came to Antioch Community High School near Chicago to meet the record holder — the undisputed champion — of showing up. Ninety-one-year-old superfan Steve Young hasn’t missed a single Antioch football game since 1946 — not even the summer he got in a traffic accident in a thunderstorm.
nypressnews.com
Northwestern unveils plans for new football stadium. In two words: smaller, better
A state-of-the-art football stadium is coming to Evanston, pending approval from the city. But a promised state-of-the-art game-day experience, let alone winning Northwestern football teams to go with it? We’d all be wise to wait and see on those fronts. A massive project involving the demolition of Ryan Field...
