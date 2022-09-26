ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Southwest Side crime spree ends in deadly crash during police chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — An innocent woman is dead after a crime spree Wednesday night on the Southwest Side ended with the four suspects crashing into the victim’s car as they were being chased by police. Police said four people, all now in custody, carjacked two women, set a...
CHICAGO, IL
Dog missing after armed carjacking in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A dog is missing after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Friday in the Village of Homewood, police said. Just before 6 p.m., officers arrived in the 18600 block of Harwood Avenue for a carjacking. The victim told police that a man dressed in gray clothing entered the driver’s side front seat of his white 2015 Subaru SUV and displayed a firearm.
HOMEWOOD, IL
Store clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A violent armed robbery overnight in Albany Park. Police say three robbers pistol-whipped a clerk at a business near Montrose and Francisco. The suspects took miscellaneous items from the store and ran away. the clerk was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for his injuries. No one...
CHICAGO, IL
General Iron lawyers say draft approval shows Lightfoot denial was wrong

Lawyers for the owner of a proposed Southeast Side scrap-metal operation plan to grill a pair of city officials under oath in a challenge to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision earlier this year to block the controversial business from opening due to pollution and health concerns. Following a recent court...
CHICAGO, IL
OSHA fines candy maker Ferrara $200,000 citing unsafe conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a bitter rebuke for a sweet-toothed company based in the Chicago area. Federal officials are citing the candy maker Ferrara for multiple safety violations. The company makes popular sweets like Laffy Taffy’s and Black Forest Gummy Bears, among other candy favorites. The company...
CHICAGO, IL
