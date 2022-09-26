Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
myfox28columbus.com
Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman charged in deadly South Linden shooting taken into custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman charged with murder in a deadly South Linden shooting has been taken into custody. Mercedes Reyes, 25, was taken into custody Monday. She is charged with murder in the death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10,...
myfox28columbus.com
Man critically injured in assault outside Short North business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man is in critical condition after an assault Monday night outside a business in the Short North. Police said the assault happened just after 8 p.m. outside a business in the area of North High Street just south of West Fifth Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Linden shooting victim's mom and sister speak out as she fights for her life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Marissa Jones, 33, is fighting for her life in the ICU after someone shot her outside a gas station on Sept. 21. "It’s heartbreaking," Jones' older sister, Aleshia Osley, said, "It’s heartbreaking to see her there." When Jones' mom received a call about...
myfox28columbus.com
Police working to identify 2 persons of interest in deadly shooting at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a deadly shooting at an east side nightclub. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. When...
myfox28columbus.com
Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A vehicle crashed into a building in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. Police responded to the accident at an apartment complex along Fitzroy Place South. Officers are investigating the incident as a majority of the car went through the building causing damage. A driver of an...
myfox28columbus.com
Man caught on camera throwing food, drinks at Westerville store worker, fighting customer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a frightening, wild, dangerous scene for workers at a Westerville restaurant and police said they may have been dealing with more than just a disgruntled customer. Now investigators are looking for a man caught on tape throwing food at workers and scuffling with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police working to solve crimes, boost their ranks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the city deals with a rash of deadly shootings, the Columbus Division of Police is working to not only solve the crimes but to bring in more officers to deal with a growing problem. Deborah King said she is shocked and concerned after a...
myfox28columbus.com
Woman, 18, dies after crashing car into horse-drawn cart
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young woman was killed after she crashed her car into a horse-drawn cart in Knox County. Emma West, 18, died after she drove off the roadway following the crash, flipping her car and striking a tree, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
myfox28columbus.com
32 people arrested, guns and drugs seized during 6th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said 32 people were arrested and guns and drugs were seized during the sixth Operation Unity that focused on Driving Park and the Short North. CPD conducted completed its sixth Operation Unity Friday in collaboration with law enforcement and social...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Neighbors in Short North voice thoughts on Operation Unity and their safety
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Concerns from neighbors grow in the Short North as violence continues to rise, however, the city is hoping to curb violence with Operation Unity. The operation aims to stop guns, drugs and all sorts of violence. The latest sixth operation focused on the Driving Park community as well as the Short North.
myfox28columbus.com
Jury selection begins in trial of Dublin woman accused of murdering husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jury selection begins Monday in the case of a Dublin woman charged with shooting and killing her husband. Holli Osborn is accused of murdering her husband, Dr. Christopher Osborn in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin...
myfox28columbus.com
East Broad Street reopens after car crashes into pole, one person critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a car crash in east Columbus. Police responded to an area on East Broad Street on a report of a car crashing into a pole. East Broad Street was closed from Meijer Drive to Waggoner Road for a...
myfox28columbus.com
No injuries reported after early morning Hilltop house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop. Firefighters arrived on the scene along Hilltonia Avenue around 2 a.m. When crews arrived at the house, flames were shooting from the second floor. No injuries were reported. Investigators said it's too early to determine...
myfox28columbus.com
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
myfox28columbus.com
City of Columbus accepting applications for Civilian Police Review Board
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Civilian Police Review Board. The board was approved by voters in November 2020 to provide civilian oversight of police for the first time in city history. It works to review complaints of police misconduct, decide whether an independent investigation should be initiated and offer specific recommendations for discipline.
myfox28columbus.com
City leaders draft legislation that would crack down on food carts, noise in Short North
City leaders said they are listening to concerns from Columbus residents about an increase in crime and noise in the Short North. Officials have drafted legislation that would put tougher restrictions on food carts and noise along High Street. The community noise ordinance would enforce residential noise standards to business...
myfox28columbus.com
City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
Comments / 0