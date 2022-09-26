ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
Woman charged in deadly South Linden shooting taken into custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman charged with murder in a deadly South Linden shooting has been taken into custody. Mercedes Reyes, 25, was taken into custody Monday. She is charged with murder in the death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10,...
Man critically injured in assault outside Short North business

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man is in critical condition after an assault Monday night outside a business in the Short North. Police said the assault happened just after 8 p.m. outside a business in the area of North High Street just south of West Fifth Avenue.
Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A vehicle crashed into a building in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. Police responded to the accident at an apartment complex along Fitzroy Place South. Officers are investigating the incident as a majority of the car went through the building causing damage. A driver of an...
21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
Columbus police working to solve crimes, boost their ranks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the city deals with a rash of deadly shootings, the Columbus Division of Police is working to not only solve the crimes but to bring in more officers to deal with a growing problem. Deborah King said she is shocked and concerned after a...
Woman, 18, dies after crashing car into horse-drawn cart

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young woman was killed after she crashed her car into a horse-drawn cart in Knox County. Emma West, 18, died after she drove off the roadway following the crash, flipping her car and striking a tree, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
32 people arrested, guns and drugs seized during 6th Operation Unity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said 32 people were arrested and guns and drugs were seized during the sixth Operation Unity that focused on Driving Park and the Short North. CPD conducted completed its sixth Operation Unity Friday in collaboration with law enforcement and social...
Neighbors in Short North voice thoughts on Operation Unity and their safety

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Concerns from neighbors grow in the Short North as violence continues to rise, however, the city is hoping to curb violence with Operation Unity. The operation aims to stop guns, drugs and all sorts of violence. The latest sixth operation focused on the Driving Park community as well as the Short North.
No injuries reported after early morning Hilltop house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop. Firefighters arrived on the scene along Hilltonia Avenue around 2 a.m. When crews arrived at the house, flames were shooting from the second floor. No injuries were reported. Investigators said it's too early to determine...
City of Columbus accepting applications for Civilian Police Review Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Civilian Police Review Board. The board was approved by voters in November 2020 to provide civilian oversight of police for the first time in city history. It works to review complaints of police misconduct, decide whether an independent investigation should be initiated and offer specific recommendations for discipline.
City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
NEWARK, OH

