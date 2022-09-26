Read full article on original website
SCCC Wellness Center Pool Closed for Repairs
LIBERAL, Kan. —The Seward County Community College swimming pool is closed for repairs, announced Wellness Center Director Liz Hill. “We have a situation with leaks that maintenance will have to investigate,” she said. “We hate to close the pool because our patrons use it. But we have to take care of this, especially with winter coming.”
SCCC Online Student Earns State Honor for MLT
LIBERAL, Kan. —Not all Seward County Community College graduates finish their studies in Kansas — but all of them are part of the Saints family. Catherine (Cat) Sibley is an example. She is also the winner of the The 2022 Kansas outstanding student award from the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science.
City Commission Meets, Approves Replat of Holly Ridge 4th Addition
The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm at the Blue Bonnet Park Building and approved Ordinance 4583 which will vacate the platted alley through block 23 of the Airport Industrial Park but retain an easement for utility purposes. The only utility currently in the alley is the City sewer.
Steve Alexander
Steve Alexander, age 57, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Friday, September 23, 2022, in Grant County, Kansas. He was born September 28, 1964, in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Duane and Linda (Batman) Alexander. Steve grew up in Grant County, Kansas, and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1983. He...
Beaver’s Dalton Walker Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Beaver’s Dalton Walker is the Beaver winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. Walker is a running back and sam linebacker for the Dusters. He also plays basketball and baseball. Winners of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship are announced Thursday. nights between 6-7 during the On the...
