Krannert School of Management to become Purdue School of Business

Plans for the Purdue School of Business include a renovated building. Screenshot

Krannert School of Management will become the Purdue School of Business over a series of changes across the next 10 years, a Purdue press release reads.

The plan announced on Friday will be supported by university investment and fundraising efforts, and will further expand the student body and faculty and facilities, according to the press release.

For the first transition phase, Purdue aims to add to student enrollment, targeted faculty and curricular and experiential education starting fall 2023.

The change comes along with the recently inaugurated Integrated Business and Engineering degree.

“The advances of science across almost all economic sectors have created the need for business leaders who can understand not only the data in front of them, but where the next breakthrough may come from,” the press release reads.