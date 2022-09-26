Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 1
Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most of Florida’s east coast. Winds will increase Wednesday and are forecast to be 30-35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph.
WPBF News 25
Indian River County officials provide updates on existing conditions, forecasted impacts of Hurricane Ian
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Emergency Operations Center is holding a press conference onexisting conditions and forecasted impacts of Hurricane Ian. It took place at 2:30 p.m. in Vero Beach. Emergency management coordinator Ryan Lloyd was joined by County Administrator Jason Brown and Sheriff Eric...
sebastiandaily.com
When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?
With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
cw34.com
"As long as I'm alive:" West coast Floridians seek shelter in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — "Why worry? What’s going to happen is going to happen, ya know? " said Port Charlotte resident Carl Stratmann. Originally from Baltimore, Stratmann came down south to Florida's west coast to pick up his RV and haul it out of Hurricane Ian's way. He drove to Okeechobee County.
Curfew in place Wednesday night, early Thursday in Okeechobee Co.
A curfew is in effect from Wednesday night to early Thursday morning in Okeechobee County, according to the sheriff's office.
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Hurricane Ian's bands brought some flooding to parts of St. Lucie County. One part of St. Lucie County that tends to deal with flooding often is the area of Indian River Estates, between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce. One resident told WPTV she has to deal with some grown-over...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
wqcs.org
City of Stuart: Hurricane Ian Advisory #3
Stuart - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Stuart continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and prepare to continue City operations and respond to any storm related needs of our residents and businesses. City of Stuart offices will be closed both Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. Due to...
wqcs.org
Martin County Update on Hurricane Ian
Martin County - - Wednesday September 28, 2022: A local state of emergency has been declared as county officials continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area.
WPBF News 25
County-by-county preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian
South Florida is preparing for Hurricane Ian as it rapidly intensifies and approaches the state. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back in the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian as of Tuesday morning. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter...
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County Update on Hurricane Ian
Okeechobee County - Wednesday September 28, 2022: As of Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Okeechobee County has these important updates:. • Okeechobee County Emergency Management Officials continue to respond to community needs related to Hurricane Ian. Okeechobee County is currently under a Hurricane Warning. Residents should be prepared for severe weather in the next 24 hours. The Emergency Operations Center is currently at Activation Level 2: Partial Activation.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County mayor discusses local preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth discussed local preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian Tuesday afternoon. Weinroth was joined by other officials and county staff at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook |...
veronews.com
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures
The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
WPBF News 25
Okeechobee County provides sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Sandbags are available in Okeechobee County asHurricane Ian prompted a tropical storm watch. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida in preparation for the storm. Residents can go to the Public Works Department Compound at 804 NW 2nd Street...
WPBF News 25
South Florida power outage numbers from Hurricane Ian impacts
Video above: FPL dispatching crews from Jupiter to restore power. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back inside the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian after it shifted east Tuesday morning. All of our area is under watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies while moving...
WPTV
Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's impacts are starting to be felt in Florida, as strong winds and tornadoes caused by the storm have knocked out electricity to portions of the state. Florida Power & Light has vowed to restore electricity to its customers as quickly as possible.
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
veronews.com
Tornado watch in effect for Indian River as Ian approaches
Weather officials issued a tornado watch Tuesday for several Florida counties, including Indian River, as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the state. The tornado watch remains in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the...
WPBF News 25
FDOT locks down South Florida drawbridges as Hurricane Ian approaches
The Florida Department of Transportation, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, is locking down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. According to a news release, the bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete. They will remain...
veronews.com
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
