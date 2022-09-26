ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 1

Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most of Florida’s east coast. Winds will increase Wednesday and are forecast to be 30-35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph.
When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?

With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
City of Stuart: Hurricane Ian Advisory #3

Stuart - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Stuart continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and prepare to continue City operations and respond to any storm related needs of our residents and businesses. City of Stuart offices will be closed both Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. Due to...
Martin County Update on Hurricane Ian

Martin County - - Wednesday September 28, 2022: A local state of emergency has been declared as county officials continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area.
County-by-county preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian

South Florida is preparing for Hurricane Ian as it rapidly intensifies and approaches the state. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back in the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian as of Tuesday morning. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter...
Okeechobee County Update on Hurricane Ian

Okeechobee County - Wednesday September 28, 2022: As of Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Okeechobee County has these important updates:. • Okeechobee County Emergency Management Officials continue to respond to community needs related to Hurricane Ian. Okeechobee County is currently under a Hurricane Warning. Residents should be prepared for severe weather in the next 24 hours. The Emergency Operations Center is currently at Activation Level 2: Partial Activation.
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures

The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
South Florida power outage numbers from Hurricane Ian impacts

Video above: FPL dispatching crews from Jupiter to restore power. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back inside the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian after it shifted east Tuesday morning. All of our area is under watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies while moving...
Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
Tornado watch in effect for Indian River as Ian approaches

Weather officials issued a tornado watch Tuesday for several Florida counties, including Indian River, as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the state. The tornado watch remains in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the...
FDOT locks down South Florida drawbridges as Hurricane Ian approaches

The Florida Department of Transportation, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, is locking down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. According to a news release, the bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete. They will remain...
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
