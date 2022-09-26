Read full article on original website
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
seminoles.com
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
Former FSU quarterback leads Middle Tennessee State to epic upset over Miami
The FSU Hall of Famer and now college football coach beat the Hurricanes once again.
extrainningsoftball.com
Breaking News: Former Texas A&M Slugger Katie Dack Transferring to Florida State
Former Texas A&M catcher Katie Dack is transferring to Florida State, she announced on Monday night. “I’m so excited and honored to announce my commitment to Florida State Softball, where I will continue my education and softball career!” Dack wrote on Twitter. “So thankful for this opportunity!”
Update on kickoff time, TV for Florida State at North Carolina State
Two possibilities for kickoff time and television for the Seminoles and Wolfpack next week.
WCTV
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
fox26houston.com
Pearland High School student Making the Grade
She's hitting home runs on the softball field and in the classroom. FOX 26's Nate Griffin introduces us to Hailey Golden who is having no problem with Making the Grade.
thepostnewspaper.net
Head football coach Mike Jackson announced.
Current Grand Oaks and former La Marque head football coach Mike Jackson announced his retirement from coaching on Monday, citing family faith issues. Jackson was head coach/athletic director at La Marque from 2011-17, leading the team to six district championships during his time.
fox26houston.com
Father claims hair discrimination against his daughter during Cy-Creek HS Volleyball game
CYPRESS, Texas - A local father claims his daughter faced hair discrimination during a high school volleyball game after a student was forced to remove beads from her braids before the game started. Trell Carson says his 14-year-old daughter was humiliated when she was forced to cut the beads out...
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
Click2Houston.com
One Willis: Willis ISD Incorporating “Vertical Integration” From Middle To High School Sports
UPON THE ARRIVAL OF JASON GLENN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS AND FINE ARTS, THE INTEGRATION OF BRABHAM AND LYNN LUCAS MIDDLE SCHOOLS INTO THE WILLIS HIGH SCHOOL CULTURE BEGAN IMMEDIATELY. “We want our middle school students and coaches to feel like they are already at Willis High School,” he...
Click2Houston.com
‘She felt humiliated’: Cy-Creek volleyball player says referee forced her to take out her hair beads during game
HARRIS COUNTY – The ninth-grade volleyball game between Cypress Creek High School and Jersey Village High School had not begun when Santana Harris said her coach summoned her over to speak with a game official. “I see the referee talking to my coach and pointing to me and making...
Fort Bend Star
Stafford MSD institutes new athletics policies after fights at homecoming
Stafford MSD has banned backpacks at athletic events and has instituted several other new measures after a series of fights during the district’s homecoming last weekend, according to a news release. District administrators did not elaborate on the fights, but said the new policies were meant to curb such...
Click2Houston.com
‘We just had to leave’: Texans leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
HOUSTON – At Bush Intercontinental Airport, there are several flight arrivals from Florida with many Texans leaving the Sunshine State as The National Hurricane Center forecasts show Hurricane Ian hitting the state’s Gulf Coast. “We just had to leave,” said Alacelia Vega, who was in Florida for a...
spacecityweather.com
While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida
Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
collegehoopstoday.com
Kelvin Sampson: I love Terrance Arceneaux
There’s many reasons to be bullish on Houston during the upcoming season. The Cougars will welcome back two of the best players in the American Athletic Conference — Marcus Sasser (17.7 points) and Tramon Mark (10.1 points) — after both missed the majority of last year due to injuries. Houston also returns its starting point guard in Jamal Shead (10 points, 5.8 assists, three rebounds) and brings in a five-star prospect in freshman big man Jarace Walker.
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
cw39.com
Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
Click2Houston.com
Get to know Sylvester Turner: 50 facts about Houston’s mayor
HOUSTON – Elected in December 2015 and reelected in December 2019, Sylvester Turner is serving his second four-year term as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Scroll below for 40 facts about the City of Houston’s highest-ranking government official. Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954 in Houston’s Acres...
theleadernews.com
Booker T. Washington stays unbeaten
Before the season, the players at Booker T. Washington said they wanted to bring back a winning culture. So far this season, they’ve been able to bring it back and then some. The Eagles blew out Kashmere 48-0 last Friday in the team’s District 11-4A opener to improve to 4-0, their best start in almost two decades.
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
