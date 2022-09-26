Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Jim Slough, 78, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery with military rites (private family) Notes:. Jim passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson...
kmaland.com
Thomas J. Stone, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Thomas passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Clearview Home in Mount Ayr, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Ardith Cornelison, 87, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Gary McLennan, 55, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, please make memorial donations to the family to help defray the cost of the funeral. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Memory Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Martha Grant-Nikseresht , 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Visitation Start: open 8:00 a.m. with family 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Memorials: Martha Grant-Nikseresht Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
kmaland.com
Matthew Garrett Pierce, 49, Hamburg, Iowa
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at later date,...
kmaland.com
Robert L. "Rob" Shearer, 65, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 30, 2022. Visitation Start: Masonic Rites to be rendered at 6 PM with visitation with the family to follow. Visitation End: 8 PM. Memorials: Hope Lodge in Omaha, Nebraska. Funeral Home:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Volleyball): Clarinda 3 St. Albert 0
Clarinda continues hot stretch with rare sweep of St. Albert. Clarinda volleyball's seventh win in its last eight matches doubled as the program's first victory over St. Albert in 1,116 days.
kmaland.com
Clarinda braces for Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree
(Clarinda) -- Almost 50 bands big and small are coming to Clarinda this weekend for the granddaddy of all music competitions. Clarinda's Middle School and High School's Marching Band are just two of the many bands marching in the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree coming this Saturday morning and afternoon in Clarinda. Courtney Ridge is Clarinda High School's instrumental music director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Ridge says the day's events begin with the traditional parade competition around Clarinda's downtown square.
kmaland.com
Floyd Richard Jones, 82, Skidmore, MO
Service: Memorial Name: Floyd Richard JonesPronunciation: Age: 82From: Skidmore, MOPrevious:…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked for assault
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening was arrested shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Hershey Avenue near Glenwood. Authorities say Schoening was charged with domestic abuse assault. Schoening was held on no bond...
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (9/28): Nebraska City gets 2nd at Trailblazer Tournament
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City girls golf team took second at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament to highlight a light Wednesday night of KMAland golf. Nebraska City posted a 394, one stroke behind champion Beatrice. Ella Welsh led the Pioneers with a runner-up finish behind an 84 score. Isabelle Johnson was...
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - Courtney Ridge, Clarinda Band Director
(Clarinda) -- Almost 50 bands big and small are coming to Clarinda this weekend for the granddaddy of all music competitions.
kmaland.com
Creston improves to 5-0, gears up for colossal bout with undefeated ADM
(Creston) -- Two undefeated, state-rated teams will battle it out in a critical Class 3A District 6 matchup, as the Creston Panthers (5-0) prepare for a road bout with ADM (5-0). Last week, a shaky first half gave way to a dominant second half, as Creston protected its unbeaten record with a 39-0 victory over Knoxville.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries
(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls XC (9/26): Wray wins another race to lead Platte Valley to title in Rock Port
(KMAland) -- Mya Wray nabbed another win lead Platte Valley's efforts in Rock Port while Auburn and CAM also had respectable showings. CAM finished third in the team standings with 65 points. Lyndsey Chaney led the Cougars with an 11th-place finish while Allison South was 13th in 26:17.39. Orient-Macksburg's Bridget...
kmaland.com
Clarinda board approves home school assistance teacher contract
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have backed providing academic assistance to multiple home school students. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved a teacher contract for Lexy Davies to serve as a home school assistant to several students currently enrolled in "Competent Private Instruction." Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says 19 students that reside within the district are presently enrolled in CPI, while two are enrolled in "Independent Private Instruction." Privia says a home school assistance program is one of the ways the Iowa Department of Education allows CPI students to receive instruction.
kmaland.com
Rock Port youth hurt in weekend wreck
(Hamburg) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred early Saturday morning on Highway 275 at Route CC 5 miles south of Hamburg. Authorities say a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old male juvenile from Rock Port was northbound on 275 when it exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled across Route CC, exited the northeast corner of the intersection and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle's front portion then struck the ground before coming to rest off the intersection's northeast corner with its wheels facing west.
Comments / 0