Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Officials celebrate new Highway 29/VV interchange
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Officials in Brown County are celebrating the opening of a new interchange. Today they cut the ribbon at Highway 29 and County Highway VV in Howard and Hobart. The final ramp opened last month. At Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that all...
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay emergency vehicle, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle from Green Bay will be making its way to Florida to help with hurricane relief. Two volunteers, Dennis and Lynn Marquardt, will be driving the ERV from Green Bay to Florida, beginning Thursday. They will provide food and water...
whby.com
Bus delays in Oshkosh School District caused by catalytic converter thefts
OSHKOSH, Wis–Some bus routes in the Oshkosh Area School District are delayed this (Wednesday) morning. A text message sent to families says many Kobussen buses are not working because of several catalytic converter thefts. Dan Kobussen–Vice President of Kobussen Buses–says they are working to resolve the issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC26
Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site
NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
Fox11online.com
'Visit Manitowoc' moving to more centralized, downtown spot
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The official tourism organization for the city of Manitowoc is getting a new home in the heart of downtown. Visit Manitowoc was formerly located inside the Car Ferry ticket office of the S.S. Badger but will get a more centralized location in November. On the evening of...
Fox11online.com
USS Cobia hull maintenance project receives federal grant
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A project aimed to preserve a WWII submarine received a significant federal grant. The USS Cobia, docked outside the Wisconsin Maritime Museum on the Manitowoc River, is staged to undergo critical hull maintenance in 2025. The $500,000 award from the National Park Service as part of their...
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Disabled trailer removed, HWY 23 reopened in Sheboygan Co.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the disabled trailer that closed off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are reopened on Highway 23 and the disabled trailer has been removed from the area. There is no...
Fox11online.com
Scammers send out texts claiming to be Appleton mayor
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford is warning residents against the most recent scam. Woodford tweeted Tuesday night, explaining to residents that he did not send out the text messages that claim to be from him asking for feedback on community issues. The city is looking into the matter...
Fox11online.com
Explore high-demand careers at FVTC fall open house
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Technical College is welcoming people to explore new careers at a fall open house. The open house is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 3-7 p.m. All of the FVTC campus buildings will be open for you to explore. People can learn about 200+...
Fox11online.com
Two area rail projects receive grants from state
(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
WBAY Green Bay
Crews at scene of large fire in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are battling a fire at a building in Winnebago County. The scene is located on Oakwood Avenue in the Town of Clayton. Smoke can be seen from the roadway.
UPMATTERS
Demolition of former Menominee K-Mart expected soon
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – New life is coming to a Menominee property which has been vacant for years. Officials say Asbestos and other Brownfield abatement has been complete on the former K-Mart property. Since then, it has been unanimously approved by Menominee City Council and went through a public...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Action Sports Organization finds a new home
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A local skate park is moving into the old Gordmans building connected to Epic on Holmgren Way. In April, Green Bay Action Sports was told they had 60 days to leave their former location on Ashland. After leaving their old space, GBASO wasted no time in finding...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere company growing local businesses turns 10
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The O’Connor Connective is celebrating 10 years of rebranding local organizations. Founded by Bridget O’Connor and run primarily by women, the Connective has helped more than a dozen local businesses market and grow their brands. O’Connor explains “We leverage public relations, marketing,...
Fox11online.com
Ashwaubenon sets public meeting for potential referendum
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Ashwaubenon school district is considering asking voters for more money, but leaders want public input first. A meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center. There, citizens can learn more about the district's plans. Residents should also expect to receive surveys...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman killed in collision with dump truck
Highs today will remain cool... mainly mid 50s. Discover Green Bay says this bid is different from the city's other efforts in the past.
Comments / 0