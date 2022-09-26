ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander injuries affect Thunder camp

By CLIFF BRUNT
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330Dak_0iB5qHo300

The injury bug usually waits until midseason to start bothering the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This time, it attacked in the offseason.

No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the season after suffering a foot injury last month. Now, top returning scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss at least a few weeks with a sprained ligament in his left knee.

Those injuries got much of the attention at Oklahoma City’s media day on Monday.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season before getting shut down with a sore right ankle. After the All-Star break, he averaged 30.4 points on 54% shooting in 13 games and scored at least 30 points 10 times.

He had recovered from the ankle injury but got hurt during a recent workout and woke up with stiffness in the knee. An MRI revealed a grade 2 MCL sprain. While he’s expected to miss preseason action, he may be ready for the season opener.

“I feel a lot better,” Gilgeous-Alexander said Monday. “Headed in the right direction for sure. In terms of a timetable, we’ll see.”

But Monday wasn’t all about injured players. Forward Darius Bazley, who averaged 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season before breaking a bone in his right knee, bulked up from 208 pounds to 220 and changed his jersey number from 7 to 55.

Guard Tre Mann, who averaged 10.4 points per game last season, came in with several new tattoos sprawled across a significantly more muscular arm.

And there are other rookies ready to take the spotlight.

Frenchman Ousmane Dieng, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds for the New Zealand Breakers last season. Jalen Williams, a 6-6 guard, averaged 18 points and 4.2 assists last season as a junior at Santa Clara. Jaylin Williams, a 6-10, 240-pound forward, averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for Arkansas last season.

They will force players such as second-year forward Aaron Wiggins to be at their best during training camp.

“Guys are going to be really gritty, really aggressive with the mindset to kind of prove themselves,” Wiggins said. “Everybody has something to prove. I think it calls for a very competitive training camp. It’ll be a fun one. It’ll be one where we all kind of get to test one another and see where we stand and how we can fit in.”

GIDDEY UP

Josh Giddey has high expectations after making the All-Rookie second team last season.

The Australian guard averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season and was named Western Conference rookie of the month four times. He recorded three straight triple-doubles just before going down for the season with a sore right hip.

But he knew he had work to do in the summer. The 19-year-old made just 26.3% of his 3 pointers last season.

“I spent a lot of time obviously focusing on areas I need to get better at — shooting the ball, in the weight room a lot,” he said.

DORT RETURNS

Guard Lu Dort signed a contract extension after increasing his scoring output from 14.0 points per game two seasons ago to 17.2 last season.

He had surgery on the torn labrum in his left shoulder in March, and he’s ready to go this season. He said he wants to become a better decision maker when he attacks the basket.

Now heading into his fourth year, he also wants to be more of a leader.

“I can have a bigger role, just being a little more vocal,” he said. “Just the fact that I went through some of the stuff that the young guys are going through right now, I feel like I can help them and talk to them and all that.”

O, CANADA

Gilgeous-Alexander was a force for Canada's national team this summer, highlighted by a 32-point performance against Dominican Republic in July.

“I got to play with some guys I grew up with, so that was a good time,” he said. “And then it just kept me in a little bit more basketball shape going into the summer. Obviously games are different, the flow and stuff, so that was good, just for like reps. And then just representing my country — something that I’ve always wanted to do.”

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Arkansas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Yardbarker

Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder

That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade

With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Darius Bazley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Breakers#Ankle Injury#Midseason#Mcl
The Columbus Dispatch

Manager Andy Tracy reflects on the Columbus Clippers' 2022 season

Wednesday marked the end of the Clippers' season after five months of baseball. They finished third, behind Nashville and Toledo, in the International League West with an 85-64 record.   The Clippers also had 16 of their players make MLB debuts. Will Benson, Peyton Battenfield and Xzavion Curry were just a few who spent time with the big club. Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan, who started their seasons in Columbus, are playing for the Guardians this postseason....
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau leaning toward Evan Fournier over Quentin Grimes as Knicks starting SG

The biggest takeaway from the New York Knicks‘ failed Donovan Mitchell pursuit was Quentin Grimes is in for a significant role this season. After the Knicks front office made Grimes untouchable, speculations swirled that the second-year wing is penciled to join the starting lineup to add defensive teeth and shooting to the Knicks backcourt alongside the undersized but prized free agent pickup Jalen Brunson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
San Diego Union-Tribune

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

BASEBALL TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that helped the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.
BASEBALL
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
56K+
Followers
93K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy