fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida
Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
click orlando
WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state. News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian forecast to be a slow-moving rain maker
The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to monitor Hurricane Ian, now forecast to be a powerful Category 4 storm when it makes landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm is expected to maintain much of its intensity as it moves toward the Orlando metro area.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian batters Florida, causes severe flooding after making landfall
Views from a balcony in Fort Myers, Florida, show the severe flooding Hurricane Ian has caused after making landfall in the state as a powerful and "extremely dangerous" category 4 storm. Becky Hinshaw tells FOX 35 News the bottom floor of the building she's in is under water and vehicles are gone.
Why is the lightning we’re seeing during Hurricane Ian so unusual?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricanes and other tropical systems feed off warm water and have much less cold air and ice in the upper atmosphere, which is necessary to generate lightning. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. But meteorologist Tom Terry said we’re seeing some mixing of colder...
LIVE UPDATES: Ian weakens to tropical storm as strong winds and heavy rains continue in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm after noon on Wednesday, but has since been weakened to a tropical storm. The storm is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. See live updates below:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: September 27, 2022 - 2 p.m. Update
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is growing stronger in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The latest track has Ian shifting more east over Central Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video shows heavy downpours from Hurricane Ian causing flooding outside a Disney World Resort hotel in Orlando, Florida. Twitter user @JaiHawkFly shared video with FOX 35 News that shows the flooded area outside the Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort at least a few inches deep. Ian's...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian
Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
ocala-news.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as Category 4 storm, wind speed slightly decreases
After making landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to around 140 mph, and further weakening is expected as the storm moves across central Florida. As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center reports that the...
click orlando
WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian’s path takes another shift with significant flooding expected
Hurricane Ian strengthened late Tuesday as it continues on its path to Florida. The National Hurricane Center said life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flooding is expected with Hurricane Ian in the Florida peninsula.
fox35orlando.com
LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ian updates, track, weather forecast, and school closings
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane – a major hurricane – early Tuesday, and is expected to continue strengthening as it makes its way towards Florida. Several areas in Cental Florida and near Tampa are under various hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida with storm surge, winds and flooding | See damage
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph – bringing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Wednesday evening, the storm has weakened to a Cat....
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida sees significant flooding, water rescues after Ian drenches Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Military vehicles and airboats helped rescue people Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian – now a tropical storm – flooded roadways, stranded vehicles, and knocked out power to various neighborhoods in Central Florida. Much of Central Florida remain under flash flood warnings, which means imminent flooding,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spots heart in clouds over Orlando as Hurricane Ian nears: 'We'll be fine'
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian threatens to impact Florida, one woman found a sign in the sky that hopefully things will be ok. Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando posted photos to Facebook of what looked like clouds shaped like two hands forming a heart in the sky over the Conway area in spectacular pink and purple hues.
BREAKING NEWS: Tornado warning issued for Osceola County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A tornado warning was issued for Osceola County on Wednesday morning. A tornado warning was issued around 8:07 a.m. for Osceola County. The warning is in the Yeehaw Junction area. The tornado warning will last until 8:30 a.m. Original report:. As Hurricane Ian approaches the west...
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood.
WESH
Wild video shows rough hurricane hunter's flight into Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — A hurricane hunter that goes by Tropical Nick Underwood shared a video with WESH 2 that shows a rough ride into Hurricane Ian. "When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it. I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion," he said. "Please stay safe out there."
