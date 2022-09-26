ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Injured in Collision in El Sereno

A pedestrian was killed and a driver was injured Wednesday in an accident in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash was reported just before 1:50 p.m. in the area of 4927 S. Huntington Drive, near Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages House in Rosemead; Two Injured

A fire damaged a house in Rosemead Wednesday and left two people injured, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 9600 block of Lorica Street at 11:14 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Paramedics treated two people...
ROSEMEAD, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Michael Saida, 64, of...
CERRITOS, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening the 405 Freeway

In the next couple years, Metro and Caltrans plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars widening the 405 Freeway through southwest and south L.A. County. Widening the 405 will result in more driving and more pollution in already pollution-burdened communities. The agencies’ current 405 Freeway expansion is broken up...
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Torrance motorcycle officer involved in crash on northbound 405 Freeway

All lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway were briefly closed after a police officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash in the Carson area.The crash was reported at about 5:50 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Wilmington Avenue in Carson. According to the CHP, a van apparently collided with a Torrance police motor officer.One person was being taken to a trauma center, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. The officer, however, was not injured, according to the CHP.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in. 
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

2 hospitalized, including deputy, following two-car collision involving LASD patrol car in Rosemead

A pedestrian and a deputy were hospitalized following a two-car crash involving a patrol car in Rosemead. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the patrol car was in the area, on Valley Boulevard, during a suspect search when the collision occurred.While the circumstances leading up to the crash are not immediately clear, the collision caused the deputy's vehicle to careen into a building. The deputy and a pedestrian were both transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The deputy has already been released from care, while the civilian remains in unknown condition. Deputies reported that they were conscious and alert during transport to the hospital. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
ROSEMEAD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on 605 freeway in Cerritos area

CERRITOS (CNS) — A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
CERRITOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Oil#Traffic Accident
mynewsla.com

Hikers Stranded on Mountain Trail near Idyllwild, Requiring Rescue

Two hikers became stranded on a mountain trail east of Idyllwild Wednesday, possibly suffering from exhaustion or other health impediments, requiring fire crews to mount a rescue operation. The “hikers down” report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash in Pomona; Motorist Sought

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the motorist, authorities said Wednesday. The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. The victim, described only as...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting on Sunset Boulevard

A woman is in the hospital Wednesday after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Hollywood. Officers responded at approximately 12:10 a.m. to Sunset Boulevard and Laurel Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Witnesses told police the woman was walking on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Man Dies In Electric Scooter Accident

On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon officers’ arrival, good Samaritans were already rendering...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Erupts Near Calimesa Amid Thunderstorm

A wildfire that erupted Wednesday just east of Calimesa as a thunderstorm moved through the area scorched nearly 10 acres before crews began making progress toward containment. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Hannon Road and Cherry Valley Boulevard, northeast of Interstate 10,...
CALIMESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Destroys Outbuilding in Homeless Camp West of Perris

An outbuilding was burned to the ground Monday in a transient encampment just west of Perris, where several fires have occurred in recent days. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. in the 23000 block of Cajalco Road, just east of Seaton Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
PERRIS, CA

