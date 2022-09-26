Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Injured in Collision in El Sereno
A pedestrian was killed and a driver was injured Wednesday in an accident in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash was reported just before 1:50 p.m. in the area of 4927 S. Huntington Drive, near Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House in Rosemead; Two Injured
A fire damaged a house in Rosemead Wednesday and left two people injured, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 9600 block of Lorica Street at 11:14 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Paramedics treated two people...
`Suspicious' Fire Damages House, Burns Person in South LA
A "suspicious" fire damaged a house in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday and left a person badly burned, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Michael Saida, 64, of...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening the 405 Freeway
In the next couple years, Metro and Caltrans plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars widening the 405 Freeway through southwest and south L.A. County. Widening the 405 will result in more driving and more pollution in already pollution-burdened communities. The agencies’ current 405 Freeway expansion is broken up...
Torrance motorcycle officer involved in crash on northbound 405 Freeway
All lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway were briefly closed after a police officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash in the Carson area.The crash was reported at about 5:50 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Wilmington Avenue in Carson. According to the CHP, a van apparently collided with a Torrance police motor officer.One person was being taken to a trauma center, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. The officer, however, was not injured, according to the CHP.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
2 hospitalized, including deputy, following two-car collision involving LASD patrol car in Rosemead
A pedestrian and a deputy were hospitalized following a two-car crash involving a patrol car in Rosemead. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the patrol car was in the area, on Valley Boulevard, during a suspect search when the collision occurred.While the circumstances leading up to the crash are not immediately clear, the collision caused the deputy's vehicle to careen into a building. The deputy and a pedestrian were both transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The deputy has already been released from care, while the civilian remains in unknown condition. Deputies reported that they were conscious and alert during transport to the hospital. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
spectrumnews1.com
Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on 605 freeway in Cerritos area
CERRITOS (CNS) — A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
mynewsla.com
Hikers Stranded on Mountain Trail near Idyllwild, Requiring Rescue
Two hikers became stranded on a mountain trail east of Idyllwild Wednesday, possibly suffering from exhaustion or other health impediments, requiring fire crews to mount a rescue operation. The “hikers down” report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash in Pomona; Motorist Sought
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the motorist, authorities said Wednesday. The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. The victim, described only as...
mynewsla.com
Woman Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting on Sunset Boulevard
A woman is in the hospital Wednesday after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Hollywood. Officers responded at approximately 12:10 a.m. to Sunset Boulevard and Laurel Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Witnesses told police the woman was walking on...
Female Found Fatally Shot Inside Crashed Vehicle into Hydrant at Fire Station
Chesterfield Square, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found fatally shot inside a vehicle that was involved in a collision after a shooting in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 11:45 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Slauson and Western...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Man Dies In Electric Scooter Accident
On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon officers’ arrival, good Samaritans were already rendering...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Erupts Near Calimesa Amid Thunderstorm
A wildfire that erupted Wednesday just east of Calimesa as a thunderstorm moved through the area scorched nearly 10 acres before crews began making progress toward containment. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Hannon Road and Cherry Valley Boulevard, northeast of Interstate 10,...
Authorities ID Woman Fatally Hit by Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday.
Long Beach Post
UPDATE: Firefighter taken to hospital after battling house fire near Jordan High School
One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation after responding to a house fire near Jordan High School, officials said. Fire crews arrived just before 1 p.m. to the 6500 block of California Avenue where a boarded up home was exhibiting heavy fire and smoke coming from the back, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Fire Destroys Outbuilding in Homeless Camp West of Perris
An outbuilding was burned to the ground Monday in a transient encampment just west of Perris, where several fires have occurred in recent days. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. in the 23000 block of Cajalco Road, just east of Seaton Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Woman found fatally shot inside car that crashed into hydrant outside South LA fire station
A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a car that crashed into a hydrant outside a fire station in South Los Angeles, prompting an investigation.
New Metro K line will connect E and C line to South Los Angeles
Officials are testing out the new Metro K line, which will connect the E and C line to South L.A.
