kmaland.com
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
kmaland.com
Ardith Cornelison, 87, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Charles M. Glidden, 83, Bedford
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Notes: Mr. Glidden has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. No visitation or services will be held.
kmaland.com
Jim Slough, 78, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery with military rites (private family) Notes:. Jim passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson...
kmaland.com
Thomas J. Stone, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Thomas passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Clearview Home in Mount Ayr, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
939theeagle.com
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
kttn.com
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
kmaland.com
Gary McLennan, 55, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, please make memorial donations to the family to help defray the cost of the funeral. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Memory Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Martha Grant-Nikseresht , 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Visitation Start: open 8:00 a.m. with family 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Memorials: Martha Grant-Nikseresht Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
khqa.com
Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
More charges filed against University of Missouri fraternity brothers for the hazing incident
Eight more fraternity brothers have been indicted for a hazing case at Mizzou that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmaland.com
Robert L. "Rob" Shearer, 65, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 30, 2022. Visitation Start: Masonic Rites to be rendered at 6 PM with visitation with the family to follow. Visitation End: 8 PM. Memorials: Hope Lodge in Omaha, Nebraska. Funeral Home:...
kmaland.com
Matthew Garrett Pierce, 49, Hamburg, Iowa
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at later date,...
abc17news.com
Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked for assault
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening was arrested shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Hershey Avenue near Glenwood. Authorities say Schoening was charged with domestic abuse assault. Schoening was held on no bond...
Columbia Missourian
The Mid-Missouri Pride Parade takes on Broadway
The first inaugural Mid-Missouri Pride Parade walked, danced and rolled through downtown on Sunday in Columbia. Hundreds lined Tenth Street and Broadway Avenue to kick off the second day of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest, which lasted around 45 minutes. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe made an appearance in an old red car, waving a pride flag.
Missouri woman injured after semi, SUV crash
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 International semi driven by Billie L. Cronk, 80, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 59 a mile and one half east of Craig. A westbound Dodge...
