Read full article on original website
Related
WNEP-TV 16
Grape stomping competition at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There was a little friendly foot-fight at the fair. Ally Gallo and Nikki Krize stomped it out Tuesday afternoon in an old-fashioned grape treading competition. The competition begins with two vats filled with about a bushel of grapes. The rules are simple, get in and crush...
pahomepage.com
Delicious apple dumplings featured at the fair
PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart …. The difference between Hay and Straw with Caitlyn …. Queen Alternate, Kylie Kingston at the Bloomsburg …. A sweet treat of glazed donuts from the Bloomsburg …
pahomepage.com
A sweet treat of glazed donuts from the Bloomsburg Fair
A sweet treat of glazed donuts from the Bloomsburg …. Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton. PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart …. The difference between Hay and Straw with Caitlyn …. Queen Alternate, Kylie Kingston at the Bloomsburg …. Crunchy Butterfly Fries at the...
pahomepage.com
Eat the Bowl at the Fair
Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs. Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton. PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart …. The difference between Hay and Straw with Caitlyn …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuylkill fire company starts new tradition with carnival
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — Rides cover the grounds of the Good Intent Hose Fire Company as they are set to start its first annual Fireman’s Carnival. Firefighter Jim Pothering, who has been a part of the fire company for 64 years, says fundraisers like this are crucial to keeping the station alive.
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pahomepage.com
Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton
Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton. Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs. PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart …. The difference between Hay and Straw with Caitlyn …
pahomepage.com
Queen Alternate, Kylie Kingston at the Bloomsburg Fair
Queen Alternate, Kylie Kingston at the Bloomsburg …. Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs. Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton. PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart …. The difference between Hay and Straw with Caitlyn …
pahomepage.com
Tasty Taffy to try at the fair
Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs. Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton. PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart …. The difference between Hay and Straw with Caitlyn …
The sights and sounds of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Showcasing what the 167 Bloomsburg Fair has to offer, PA live! host, Chris Bohinski, visited many hotspots at the fair. From the pig pen to the food tent, the Bloomsburg Fair has much to offer for those visiting Columbia County. Featured on PA live!, Paul Yoachim of the Pork Producers of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pahomepage.com
A piece of history showcased at the Bloomsburg Fair
A piece of history showcased at the Bloomsburg Fair. Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton. PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart …. The difference between Hay and Straw with Caitlyn …. Queen Alternate, Kylie Kingston at the Bloomsburg …. Crunchy Butterfly Fries at the Bloomsburg...
Coming this October to the Pajama Factory...
Williamsport, Pa. — This October, the Pajama Factory will be hosting a variety of events for all interests and ages from comedy shows to open mic nights and gallery displays. Celebrate this wonderful season with the tenants of the Pajama Factory and their special guests! Kicking off the month, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Pajama Factory will feature The Plus Ones Comedy Show hosted by Emily Flake, featuring Rasheed Wesley, Billy Kelly, Calvin Cato, Gaston Almonte, and Josh Gondelman. The show will be held in...
pahomepage.com
Pa. State Police holds multicultural celebration
Hazelton native braving the storm of Hurricane Ian. Comfortable Couches and more with Statewide Furniture. CDE Exotics features slithering snakes and fuzzy …. Hartman’s Country Cooking ready to serve at the fair. Howard Gardner MI Charter School Expansion. Lehigh County Plane Crash.
pahomepage.com
Eyewitness Weather Webcast 9.26.2022
Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell is tracking showers and rumbles of thunder. PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart …. The difference between Hay and Straw with Caitlyn …. Queen Alternate, Kylie Kingston at the Bloomsburg …. Crunchy Butterfly Fries at the Bloomsburg Fair. Desert Pizza and more...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial to close for renovations
Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial to close for renovations. PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart …. The difference between Hay and Straw with Caitlyn …. Queen Alternate, Kylie Kingston at the Bloomsburg …. Crunchy Butterfly Fries at the Bloomsburg Fair. Desert Pizza and more to try at...
Fire damages home in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
Penn College text alerts students and staff to shooting incident
Updated 1:07 p.m. Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology sent out an alert via text to students and staff at 12:33 p.m. on Wednesday, alerting them to a shooting incident on the 1000 block of Vine Avenue in the city. "Penn College police responded to an incident in which shots were fired in the 1000 block of Vine Ave in Williamsport," the message said. A suspect is in custody, the college said. No injuries were reported. According to the Lycoming County Police and Fire Radio, the shots were fired at police officers. NorthcentralPa.com will update as more information becomes available.
Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
Comments / 0