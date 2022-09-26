Read full article on original website
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says
Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
Bonds are in the midst of their worst crash since 1949, and the fallout could unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says
The worst bond market decline since 1949 is set to disrupt the stock market, according to Bank of America. The bank said soaring interest rates will unwind the most crowded trades in the stock market, including long US tech. "Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows...
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says he's buying Treasuries amid the worst bond rout in decades
DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeff Gundlach on Tuesday noted a rally in the Treasury market and said he's been purchasing US debt. "I have been a buyer recently," he told his nearly 250,000 followers on Twitter. The 10-year yield fell Tuesday after hitting its highest level in 12 years. The Treasury...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Pound retreats again and FTSE tumbles after IMF’s stinging criticism of UK plans
The pound has taken another hammering while London’s blue chip share index slumped into the red after the UK Government was heavily criticised by the International Monetary Fund over its handling of economic policy. Sterling fell back to 1.06 US dollars at one stage, having recovered to 1.08 US...
Sterling crumbles to all-time low, euro at 20-year low
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sterling crashed to a record low early on Monday as traders rushed for the exits on mounting concern that the new government's economic plan will stretch Britain's finances to the limit.
The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market
After a tough week, The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed nearly 550 points on Wednesday.
Analysis-Whipsawed forex traders say currency moves 'remarkable', resemble casino
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Trading in tumultuous foreign exchange markets is akin to being in a casino right now, according to some traders navigating markets that have been whipsawed as central banks and governments try to right their economies.
Bank of England will buy UK bonds at ‘whatever scale’ necessary to halt crash
London CNN Business — The Bank of England said Wednesday it would buy UK government debt “on whatever scale is necessary” in an emergency intervention to halt a bond market crash that it warned could threaten financial stability. Investors have been dumping the pound and UK bonds...
Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar
China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
Pound hits all-time low against dollar after mini-budget rocks markets
Odds of sterling hitting parity with dollar jump, as analysts say UK bond market ‘getting smoked’ by giveaway
The UK’s stock and bond markets have already lost $500 billion in value during Liz Truss’ short tenure
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng visit Berkeley Modular, on September 23, 2022 in Northfleet, England. The U.K.’s stock and bond markets have shed at least $500 billion in value since Liz Truss was formally appointed to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister on Sept. 5.
Forecast for Fed terminal rate hits new high, shaking stocks and bonds
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Expectations of how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise rates in its fight against inflation hit a fresh high this week, exacerbating pressures on stocks and bonds.
Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
Pound drops more than 1% as Bank of England steps into bond market
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sterling fell more than 1% against the dollar and euro on Wednesday after the Bank of England said it would step in to calm the UK's frenzied bond markets.
The UK is gripped by an economic crisis of its own making
A week ago, the Bank of England took a stab in the dark. It raised interest rates by a relatively modest half a percentage point to tackle inflation. It couldn't know the scale of the storm that was about to break.
Why is sterling falling and what does it mean for the rest of the world?
Huge tax cuts announced by the government sent the pound to a record low against the dollar. We explain why, and what happens next
UK already in a full-year recession as Europe faces tough winter, S&P Global says
It predicted that the U.K. is already in the throes of a "moderate four-quarter recession that started in the second quarter," as households face inflation running at around 10% and expected to rise further over the winter, quashing consumer spending over the coming quarters. S&P expects the Bank of England...
