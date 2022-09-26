ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says

Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar

China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
Reuters

Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
