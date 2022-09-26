ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

theredstonerocket.com

Singleton shares message: ‘You have to want life’

Dorothy Singleton grew up in a family that used and sold drugs, but with divine help she was able to keep her past from becoming her future. “I had accepted Christ when I was 9,” Singleton said. “Even though I lived this crazy life, I always talked to the Lord, and he was protecting me.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home. The Birmingham native will perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on October 7. Hicks won’t only be celebrating his homecoming but his birthday too!. Hicks shared his story and...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Landers McLarty Subaru served lunch at Rose of Sharon Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As part of its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen (RoS), Landers McLarty Subaru had representatives help hand out meals. Frank Williams, the owner of Landers McLarty Subaru was on location and helped serve food to those in need. Along with serving food,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going

Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Talk of the Valley: Peach Cobbler Factory

Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

How to be an ambassador for Athens Main Street

ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re social media savvy, the City of Athens wants to work with you!. Athens Main Street is looking for a group of brand ambassadors to showcase the historic city we all know and love. The program is aimed towards high school, college students and young adults who have a passion for their community.
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Local marching bands to be featured at “March on Madison” tonight

March on Madison is tonight at Madison City Stadium. Don’t miss this opportunity where local marching bands including Bob Jones, James Clemens, Discovery Middle and others perform their halftime or competition shows. Tickets are available on the S2 Pass App. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can also...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Madison City Schools ranked no. 1 in Alabama, 57th nationwide

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In a report by NICHE, Madison Schools was ranked the No. 1 school district in the state of Alabama. The district sits on top of the other 137 districts in the state and was named the 57th best school district nationwide. Elementary, middle and high...
MADISON, AL
apr.org

World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama

A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was caught on camera checking out of a local big box store. The surveillance images look pretty harmless but detectives say what she did wasn’t. Huntsville Police are searching for a woman they say on Sept. 8 broke into a car and took...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Von Braun Center to host regional career expo for students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday and Thursday, the Von Braun Center will host a career expo for nearly 9,000 students in the region. North AlabamaWorks will be holding the regional Worlds of Work career expo for middle and high school students. The emphasis is for eighth graders as they begin to look at career options.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

