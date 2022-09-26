Read full article on original website
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops Service
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
theredstonerocket.com
Singleton shares message: ‘You have to want life’
Dorothy Singleton grew up in a family that used and sold drugs, but with divine help she was able to keep her past from becoming her future. “I had accepted Christ when I was 9,” Singleton said. “Even though I lived this crazy life, I always talked to the Lord, and he was protecting me.”
WAFF
Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home. The Birmingham native will perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on October 7. Hicks won’t only be celebrating his homecoming but his birthday too!. Hicks shared his story and...
WAFF
Landers McLarty Subaru served lunch at Rose of Sharon Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As part of its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen (RoS), Landers McLarty Subaru had representatives help hand out meals. Frank Williams, the owner of Landers McLarty Subaru was on location and helped serve food to those in need. Along with serving food,...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
WHNT-TV
Talk of the Valley: Peach Cobbler Factory
Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
WAFF
How to be an ambassador for Athens Main Street
ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re social media savvy, the City of Athens wants to work with you!. Athens Main Street is looking for a group of brand ambassadors to showcase the historic city we all know and love. The program is aimed towards high school, college students and young adults who have a passion for their community.
Alabama college instructor on leave after calling for ‘you-know-what’ rally to end local pride event
An Alabama college history instructor is on administrative leave after comments she made calling for a rally by the "you-know-what" to halt a LGBTQ pride event scheduled to be held in Cullman next month.
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
WAFF
“They kept saying it was going to come right over us”: Florida evacuees find peace of mind in Cullman
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds over 150 miles per hour. “I had lived in that area for 58 years and I’d never had left a storm before,” Fort White, FL. native Rex Martin said.
Girls use birthday wishes to ask for North Alabama Foster Closet donations
"Her Birthday Wishes" has skyrocketed since the first year, when Madison "Bunny" Wall asked for pet food to be donated to The Ark.
themadisonrecord.com
Local marching bands to be featured at “March on Madison” tonight
March on Madison is tonight at Madison City Stadium. Don’t miss this opportunity where local marching bands including Bob Jones, James Clemens, Discovery Middle and others perform their halftime or competition shows. Tickets are available on the S2 Pass App. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can also...
WAFF
Madison City Schools ranked no. 1 in Alabama, 57th nationwide
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In a report by NICHE, Madison Schools was ranked the No. 1 school district in the state of Alabama. The district sits on top of the other 137 districts in the state and was named the 57th best school district nationwide. Elementary, middle and high...
apr.org
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin
Amazon’s Huntsville, AL fulfillment center catches on fire on Monday night, while another fire burns at Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, over 4,700 miles away. Amazon's fire was put out quickly, while Tesla's faces scrutiny from a local group to stop operations after their fire.
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to north Alabama
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was caught on camera checking out of a local big box store. The surveillance images look pretty harmless but detectives say what she did wasn’t. Huntsville Police are searching for a woman they say on Sept. 8 broke into a car and took...
Alabama residents report no mail delivery in two months
A family with a baby that has special needs say they haven't gotten mail and supplies crucial to the child's survival for more than two months.
WAFF
Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
WAFF
Von Braun Center to host regional career expo for students
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday and Thursday, the Von Braun Center will host a career expo for nearly 9,000 students in the region. North AlabamaWorks will be holding the regional Worlds of Work career expo for middle and high school students. The emphasis is for eighth graders as they begin to look at career options.
