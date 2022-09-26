Read full article on original website
Diane Schreurs
Diane Beth Schreurs, 73, of Cedar Grove, passed away at Sheboygan. Aurora Medical Center on Tuesday, September 28, 2022. Diane was born to John & Betty (Harmelink) Schreurs on December 15,. 1948. She began her schooling at Maple Grove Country School in rural. Cedar Grove and completed her education at...
Random Lake’s Jolly Good Among Top 16 in Wisconsin’s “Coolest Things” Contest
A local soft drink maker and packager has made the cut of the top 16 “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin” contest presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the Johnson Financial Group. The annual contest which has become a popular event is now in the round of 16 bracket…also known as “Manufacturing Madness” in the tournament-style contest of noteworthy Wisconsin products.
Sheboygan Falls Kwik Trip Among Those Selling Winning Badger-5 Double Jackpot Tickets
The Wisconsin Lottery added a limited-time bonus to its Badger-5 daily lottery drawing during September, and one of those lucky tickets was sold at the Sheboygan Falls Kwik Trip. Badger-5 is a daily drawing that costs $1 per play. During September the Wisconsin Lottery added a one-in-two chance that doubles...
Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun
A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brooks Given More Time to Consider Firing His Attorney
WAUKESHA, WI (WSAU) — After a bizarre and at times heated hearing, the Judge in the Darrell Brooks homicide case is giving the defendant more time to consider if he wants to represent himself when his trial begins next week. Judge Jennifer Dorow did not rule on Brooks’ request...
Traffic Pattern Change in Effect in Falls
Motorists entering Sheboygan Falls from the north using Highway 32 or traveling on Fond du Lac Avenue may encounter some slow traffic over the next few days. Sheboygan Falls Police are advising that the right turn lane from Highway 32 south to westbound County Highway “C”, also known as Fond du Lac Avenue, will be closed for three or four days for road work. East-west traffic will remain open on “C”, but it’s expected that there could be some slowdowns during the road work.
