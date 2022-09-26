Read full article on original website
Diane Schreurs
Diane Beth Schreurs, 73, of Cedar Grove, passed away at Sheboygan. Aurora Medical Center on Tuesday, September 28, 2022. Diane was born to John & Betty (Harmelink) Schreurs on December 15,. 1948. She began her schooling at Maple Grove Country School in rural. Cedar Grove and completed her education at...
Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox
A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
First Frost Advisory of Season Issued in Sheboygan Area
The first frost advisory of the fall season was issued by the National Weather Service for nearly all of southern Wisconsin including Sheboygan County shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, as a core of cold, dry air settled over Wisconsin and the midwest. Overnight low temperatures were forecast to drop...
Brooks Given More Time to Consider Firing His Attorney
WAUKESHA, WI (WSAU) — After a bizarre and at times heated hearing, the Judge in the Darrell Brooks homicide case is giving the defendant more time to consider if he wants to represent himself when his trial begins next week. Judge Jennifer Dorow did not rule on Brooks’ request...
Sheboygan Falls Kwik Trip Among Those Selling Winning Badger-5 Double Jackpot Tickets
The Wisconsin Lottery added a limited-time bonus to its Badger-5 daily lottery drawing during September, and one of those lucky tickets was sold at the Sheboygan Falls Kwik Trip. Badger-5 is a daily drawing that costs $1 per play. During September the Wisconsin Lottery added a one-in-two chance that doubles...
Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun
A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hot Oil Accident: Man Flighted for Treatment of Severe Burns
A man had to be hospitalized after suffering severe burns caused by hot oil. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened shortly after 1 O’clock Tuesday afternoon at the Ozaukee County Asphalt Plant on Lakeland Road in the Town of Saukville. Investigators say the 53-year-old Portage...
Gas Prices Continue Dramatic Climb
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin gas prices are now higher than the national average. Drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more for a gallon of gas in Green Bay, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Green Bay was priced at $2.89/g yesterday...
Traffic Pattern Change in Effect in Falls
Motorists entering Sheboygan Falls from the north using Highway 32 or traveling on Fond du Lac Avenue may encounter some slow traffic over the next few days. Sheboygan Falls Police are advising that the right turn lane from Highway 32 south to westbound County Highway “C”, also known as Fond du Lac Avenue, will be closed for three or four days for road work. East-west traffic will remain open on “C”, but it’s expected that there could be some slowdowns during the road work.
