Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Death of Probation Officer in Lancaster
A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
mynewsla.com
Parolee Charged in Santa Ana Stabbing Death
A 38-year old parolee has been charged murdering a homeless man in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday. Physical evidence linked Robert Rodriguez Jr. to the scene of the stabbing, according to the Santa Ana Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge against Rodriguez on Monday.
mynewsla.com
Armed Barricaded Suspect in Bellflower Arrested
Members of a Sheriff’s SWAT unit took an armed barricaded suspect into custody Wednesday in Bellflower after a five-hour standoff. Deputies from the Lakewood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 16400 block Lakewood Boulevard regarding a call of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Car-to-Car-Shooting Identified
A woman who was shot to death in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Bre’yanna Bailey, 28, was the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
mynewsla.com
Torrance Police Motorcycle Officer Injured in Freeway Crash
A Torrance Police Department motorcycle officer was injured Wednesday in a crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Carson area, authorities said. The crash was reported around 5:50 a.m. near Wilmington Avenue, according to Sgt. Ron Salary. The officer, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, was on...
mynewsla.com
Women Accused of Harassing Juveniles at Bus Stop Arrested
A 61-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing juveniles at a bus stop in Mecca. Teresa Bolanos of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of annoying or harassing a child under the age of 18, according to Sgt. Porfirio Rubio from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. According to Rubio,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting on Sunset Boulevard
A woman is in the hospital Wednesday after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Hollywood. Officers responded at approximately 12:10 a.m. to Sunset Boulevard and Laurel Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Witnesses told police the woman was walking on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Running Over Man in Dispute Over Cat
A 20-year-old woman was scheduled to be arraigned next month on a murder charge for allegedly running down a man in Cypress she believed was trying to kill a cat with his car. Hannah Star Esser was charged Tuesday with one count of murder, and she faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
mynewsla.com
Third Man Arrested in 2021 Shooting Death of Man in Long Beach
Police Wednesday announced that two additional men were in custody in the shooting death of a 46-year-old homeless man in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers on patrol found Abelardo Ramirez Bonilla with gunshot wounds to his head in a parked car on Dec. 21, 2021, in the area of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place, according to LBPD Lt. Joe Flores.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House in Rosemead; Two Injured
A fire damaged a house in Rosemead Wednesday and left two people injured, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 9600 block of Lorica Street at 11:14 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Paramedics treated two people...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Stabbed in Hacienda Heights; Investigation Underway
An investigation was underway Monday into the stabbing death of a man in Hacienda Heights. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies arrived, they found the victim … unresponsive and suffering from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Named; Teen Possibly in Custody
Los Angeles police Wednesday identified a suspect in the killing of rapper PnB Rock during a robbery at a restaurant earlier this month, but they declined to confirm reports that the suspect’s 17-year-old son was already in custody and believed to be the gunman. The Los Angeles Police Department...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash in Pomona; Motorist Sought
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the motorist, authorities said Wednesday. The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. The victim, described only as...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Crash that Killed Attorney
A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for a fatal crash that killed a Buena Park attorney and critically injured his wife while out on a date night, according to court records obtained Tuesday. Nathaniel Machado of Anaheim was driving...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Injured in Collision in El Sereno
A pedestrian was killed and a driver was injured Wednesday in an accident in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash was reported just before 1:50 p.m. in the area of 4927 S. Huntington Drive, near Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Jury Selection Starts for Trial of Man Accused of Killing Boyhood Friend
Jury selection got underway Tuesday for the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his boyhood friend during a dispute in Meadowbrook, stemming from their bitter parting of ways in a marijuana sales venture. Stephen John Lindo, 31, of Meadowbrook allegedly killed 29-year-old Michael Louis Hinden of Riverside in...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Downtown Shooting, Woman Wounded
A man in his 20s was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening while a woman was wounded. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Killing Man with Screwdriver in Santa Ana
A 39-year-old man was charged Monday with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana. Robert Rodriguez Alarcon was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Alarcon is accused of killing the victim on Aug. 11. The criminal complaint identifies the...
mynewsla.com
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves Woman Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday near Slauson and Western avenues, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz told...
Comments / 0