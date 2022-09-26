Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cryptopotato.com
Stanley Druckenmiller Predicts Potential Crypto “Renaissance” if Central Bank Faith is Lost
Another billionaire is starting to see the potential of Bitcoin as insurance against a widespread central bank fallout. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that crypto could make a comeback as citizens begin to distrust their central banks. The hedge fund manager sees this outcome as increasingly possible given the state...
Fact check: Biden's executive order will evaluate concept of a digital currency, not launch it
The claim: A cash-free digital currency is coming in December. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on March 9 to promote the development of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. But some social media users are misinterpreting aspects of the directive. An Aug. 15 article from News Punch, a website that...
decrypt.co
CFTC Chair Says Crypto Regulations Could Double Bitcoin Price
Behnam argued that Bitcoin could soar in a regulated market where institutional investors feel more comfortable wading into the industry. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said on Thursday that Bitcoin might “double in price” if it traded in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman added that...
CoinTelegraph
Russia unlikely to choose Bitcoin for cross-border crypto payments: Analysis
Despite Russia pushing the idea of using cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments, it still remains unclear what digital asset exactly the government plans to adopt for such transactions. Russian authorities are quite unlikely to approve the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) for cross-border transactions, according to local lawyers and fintech...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sweden and other central banks to test digital currency payments
OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Swedish, Norwegian and Israeli central banks have launched a project with the Bank for International Settlements to test international retail and remittance payments with central bank digital currencies, Sweden's Riksbank said on Wednesday.
Is the bitcoin winter beginning to thaw out?
It's been a cold, hard crypto winter. But signs of a thaw, spurred on by global currency chaos, are beginning to appear.
usethebitcoin.com
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Shared Updates On The Central Bank-Issued Digital Dollar
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has clarified the outlook on how a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) or digital dollar might be issued in the near future. Citing that the coming years are focused on research and building public confidence in CBDC as more important priorities for now.
protocol.com
Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label
In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boundingintocrypto.com
Nigerian Central Bank Hikes Key Interest Rate Just Days After Naira Plunges to New Low – Africa Bitcoin News
Following the latest meeting of the monetary policy committee, the Central Bank of Nigeria says it has hiked the monetary policy rate to 15.5%. By increasing the key interest rate by 150 basis points, the central bank hopes to “narrow the negative real interest rate gap and rein in inflation.” The rate increase came just days after the naira’s parallel exchange rate against the dollar plunged to a new low.
US News and World Report
China Trials Cross-Border Settlement Involving Cenbank Digital Currencies
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A central bank digital currency trial focused on cross-border transactions has been completed, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said, with Chinese state-owned banks participating as Beijing tries to internationalise its digital yuan. More than 160 cross-border payments and foreign exchange transactions totalling more than $22 million...
cryptoglobe.com
Coin Bureau on Crypto Market: ‘This Winter Is Going To Suck’
Recently, the host of the popular crypto market commentary show Coin Bureau shared his thoughts on the crypto market in general, and Bitcoin in particular. On September 18, Cointelegraph published a report, which stated that “Bitcoin options expiring at the end of 2022 show most traders betting on the BTC price dropping all the way down to the $10-000-12,000 area.”
kitco.com
Russia to use the digital rouble for settlements with China in 2023
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The move comes as Russia and China seek to reduce Washington’s global financial hegemony. The digital rouble is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Asian women in U.S. financial sector see race and gender as career hurdles - study
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Almost 60% of Asian women working in the U.S. financial sector say their race has hindered their careers, particularly at senior levels, according to a study by The Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM) published on Tuesday.
CoinDesk
S. Korean Watchdog Says $7.2B Transfered Overseas Mainly Through Crypto Exchanges: Report
South Korea's financial watchdog found that since June there have been $7.2 billion "abnormal" foreign exchange transactions, most of which were transferred through cryptocurrency exchanges, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The Financial Supervisory Service found an additional $680 million worth of "abnormal" money transfers. Transfers from Hana Bank, Kookmin Bank, Nonghyup...
Comments / 0