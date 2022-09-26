ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
decrypt.co

CFTC Chair Says Crypto Regulations Could Double Bitcoin Price

Behnam argued that Bitcoin could soar in a regulated market where institutional investors feel more comfortable wading into the industry. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said on Thursday that Bitcoin might “double in price” if it traded in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman added that...
CoinTelegraph

Russia unlikely to choose Bitcoin for cross-border crypto payments: Analysis

Despite Russia pushing the idea of using cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments, it still remains unclear what digital asset exactly the government plans to adopt for such transactions. Russian authorities are quite unlikely to approve the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) for cross-border transactions, according to local lawyers and fintech...
protocol.com

Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label

In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
boundingintocrypto.com

Nigerian Central Bank Hikes Key Interest Rate Just Days After Naira Plunges to New Low – Africa Bitcoin News

Following the latest meeting of the monetary policy committee, the Central Bank of Nigeria says it has hiked the monetary policy rate to 15.5%. By increasing the key interest rate by 150 basis points, the central bank hopes to “narrow the negative real interest rate gap and rein in inflation.” The rate increase came just days after the naira’s parallel exchange rate against the dollar plunged to a new low.
US News and World Report

China Trials Cross-Border Settlement Involving Cenbank Digital Currencies

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A central bank digital currency trial focused on cross-border transactions has been completed, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said, with Chinese state-owned banks participating as Beijing tries to internationalise its digital yuan. More than 160 cross-border payments and foreign exchange transactions totalling more than $22 million...
cryptoglobe.com

Coin Bureau on Crypto Market: ‘This Winter Is Going To Suck’

Recently, the host of the popular crypto market commentary show Coin Bureau shared his thoughts on the crypto market in general, and Bitcoin in particular. On September 18, Cointelegraph published a report, which stated that “Bitcoin options expiring at the end of 2022 show most traders betting on the BTC price dropping all the way down to the $10-000-12,000 area.”
kitco.com

Russia to use the digital rouble for settlements with China in 2023

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The move comes as Russia and China seek to reduce Washington’s global financial hegemony. The digital rouble is...
CoinDesk

S. Korean Watchdog Says $7.2B Transfered Overseas Mainly Through Crypto Exchanges: Report

South Korea's financial watchdog found that since June there have been $7.2 billion "abnormal" foreign exchange transactions, most of which were transferred through cryptocurrency exchanges, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The Financial Supervisory Service found an additional $680 million worth of "abnormal" money transfers. Transfers from Hana Bank, Kookmin Bank, Nonghyup...
