Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
2023 Delaware Teacher of the Year to be named Oct. 11
Cape High math teacher Rony Flechier is one of 20 of the state's top teachers to be honored at a celebration Tuesday, Oct. 11, when one will be named Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Flechier joined Cape High in 2018. Prior to that, he taught for 10 years...
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
delawarepublic.org
U.S. Secretary of Education visits the First State to announce new funding for schools
Colonial School District’s Eisenberg Elementary, the first elementary school in the state to open a wellness center with integrated mental health supports, hosted a roundtable discussion with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. To kick off the event, Cardona announced $4.8 million dollars of new federal funding from the...
delawarepublic.org
Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall
State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
“Just praying she’s okay:” 5-year-old Delaware girl battling cancer, community rallying together to support family
LAUREL, Del.- Zyairah Frisby-Winder was just your normal 5-year-old kid who loves the outdoors and a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich. As she prepared to start kindergarten that journey was interrupted as she started to complain about stomach pains. “I went to go look at her stomach and there...
WMDT.com
Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention grant to help Maryland agencies
MARYLAND – Maryland is addressing violence with new funding. Officials say terroristic attacks are on the rise whether it’s at schools or entertainment venues. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management will work with local groups and law enforcement. Focusing on public spaces such as schools, faith organizations, and entertainment venues. Officials say with this funding they’re training officials with the goal of preparing before these events turn deadly.
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Announces First-Ever Pennsylvania Sustainability Summit
Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PA GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth’s first-ever Sustainability Summit. “We have a responsibility to future generations that requires us to act now to protect our environment and keep Pennsylvanians safe from the dangers of climate change,” said Gov. Wolf. “The GreenGov council is driving my administration’s work to support a healthier climate while lowering costs for taxpayers, and I thank them for their leadership and advocacy. Pennsylvania is proud to take the lead on advancing climate sustainability and resiliency, and this summit will promote collaboration to make our work go further and accomplish more.”
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The biggest weekend yet of the 2022 Fall Festival Season is upon as, with this Friday through Sunday featuring a wide selection of fun and popular events throughout Delaware and Maryland. Headlined by a featured event at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown and a slew of events in historic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Protecting precious passengers at State Farm
Did you know car seats expire? Did you know cupholders were mandatory on all car seats?. No need to fret if you are a parent and learned a couple things there, as the Delaware Office of Highway Safety and State Farm agent Jeanine O’Donnell are more interested in teaching than judging. Following a hiatus due to COVID, car seat inspections are back on the streets of Delaware, and the State Farm office in Lewes played host to the service Sept. 20.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Auditor Candidate Janice Lorrah discusses campaign
DOVER, Del. – Delaware attorney and Republican Janice Lorrah is running to serve as the First State’s next Auditor of Accounts. Certified in forensic accounting, Janice Lorrah has spent her 20 year legal career fighting for seniors who were disqualified from government benefits. She rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic when she sued the Carney Administration over the school mask mandate, a process that she says was eye opening and ultimately led to her running for State Auditor.
WDEL 1150AM
Pennsylvania adding new state park near Newark
Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line. Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712-acre plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
northernvirginiamag.com
Why Wilmington and New Castle Are the Perfect Stops For a History Lover’s Vacation
Get to know the history of the nation’s first — and second smallest — state. Take the history buffs in your family to Delaware to learn all about the charming First State — the first to ratify the Constitution of the United States on December 7, 1787.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawaretoday.com
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
The Review
Recapping the Delaware primaries: nominations, upcoming midterm elections and voter turnout
With midterm elections approaching, the last of state primaries are wrapping up around the country, including in Delaware. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Delawareans cast their votes in statewide primary elections to determine the final party ballots for Election Day on Nov. 8. Ballots consisted of a total of 21 primaries...
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
Wow! Get Your Money! A Look at New Jersey’s Anchor Rebate Program
You do not need me to tell you that things are tough these days, but I will. We have been through a lot with the pandemic and now our economic woes. Inflation and our economy have millions worried and not just around the nation, but right here in New Jersey as well.
delawaretoday.com
10 Coastal Delaware Eateries Serving Food in Historic Buildings
These 10 coastal restaurants found new homes in old buildings, offering a beautiful atmosphere and unique dining experience. When workers tore down a wall in the old Seafood Shack, they found newspapers from 1932, which had served as insulation. “It was really cool; it was really well preserved,” says Lion Gardner, who owns the Rehoboth Beach building with his wife, Meg.
foxbaltimore.com
Get ready for a new area code in parts of Maryland. Here's what it will be.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new area code will be coming to parts of Maryland as phone numbers in some of the current area codes run out, according to the Maryland Public Service Commission. Phone numbers are running out in the 240 and 301 area codes. Those area codes mainly...
WMDT.com
Md. Board of Elections releases key info for General Election
MARYLAND – The Maryland State Board of Elections has released key information for the November General Election. Mail-in ballot pockets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated September 24th deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday, September 29th. The rollout of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by jurisdiction. Locally, the rollout will be as follows:
According to Data from Pennsylvania Lottery, Delco One of Unluckiest Counties in the State
Data from the Pennsylvania Lottery suggests that Delaware and Chester counties are two of the unluckiest counties in the state, writes Sara Satullo for the Easton Express-Times. With multimillion-dollar payouts, everyone dreams of winning the lottery, and each year the Pennsylvania Lottery publishes a list of the lucky winners by...
Comments / 0