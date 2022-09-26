ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

2023 Delaware Teacher of the Year to be named Oct. 11

Cape High math teacher Rony Flechier is one of 20 of the state's top teachers to be honored at a celebration Tuesday, Oct. 11, when one will be named Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Flechier joined Cape High in 2018. Prior to that, he taught for 10 years...
DELAWARE STATE
YourErie

DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall

State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
WMDT.com

Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention grant to help Maryland agencies

MARYLAND – Maryland is addressing violence with new funding. Officials say terroristic attacks are on the rise whether it’s at schools or entertainment venues. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management will work with local groups and law enforcement. Focusing on public spaces such as schools, faith organizations, and entertainment venues. Officials say with this funding they’re training officials with the goal of preparing before these events turn deadly.
MARYLAND STATE
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Announces First-Ever Pennsylvania Sustainability Summit

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PA GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth’s first-ever Sustainability Summit. “We have a responsibility to future generations that requires us to act now to protect our environment and keep Pennsylvanians safe from the dangers of climate change,” said Gov. Wolf. “The GreenGov council is driving my administration’s work to support a healthier climate while lowering costs for taxpayers, and I thank them for their leadership and advocacy. Pennsylvania is proud to take the lead on advancing climate sustainability and resiliency, and this summit will promote collaboration to make our work go further and accomplish more.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The biggest weekend yet of the 2022 Fall Festival Season is upon as, with this Friday through Sunday featuring a wide selection of fun and popular events throughout Delaware and Maryland. Headlined by a featured event at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown and a slew of events in historic...
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Keep Delaware Beautiful
Cape Gazette

Protecting precious passengers at State Farm

Did you know car seats expire? Did you know cupholders were mandatory on all car seats?. No need to fret if you are a parent and learned a couple things there, as the Delaware Office of Highway Safety and State Farm agent Jeanine O’Donnell are more interested in teaching than judging. Following a hiatus due to COVID, car seat inspections are back on the streets of Delaware, and the State Farm office in Lewes played host to the service Sept. 20.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Auditor Candidate Janice Lorrah discusses campaign

DOVER, Del. – Delaware attorney and Republican Janice Lorrah is running to serve as the First State’s next Auditor of Accounts. Certified in forensic accounting, Janice Lorrah has spent her 20 year legal career fighting for seniors who were disqualified from government benefits. She rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic when she sued the Carney Administration over the school mask mandate, a process that she says was eye opening and ultimately led to her running for State Auditor.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Pennsylvania adding new state park near Newark

Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line. Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712-acre plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
delawaretoday.com

This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival

Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

10 Coastal Delaware Eateries Serving Food in Historic Buildings

These 10 coastal restaurants found new homes in old buildings, offering a beautiful atmosphere and unique dining experience. When workers tore down a wall in the old Seafood Shack, they found newspapers from 1932, which had served as insulation. “It was really cool; it was really well preserved,” says Lion Gardner, who owns the Rehoboth Beach building with his wife, Meg.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Md. Board of Elections releases key info for General Election

MARYLAND – The Maryland State Board of Elections has released key information for the November General Election. Mail-in ballot pockets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated September 24th deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday, September 29th. The rollout of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by jurisdiction. Locally, the rollout will be as follows:
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy