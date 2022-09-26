Read full article on original website
Long Beach Home Health Care Placement Agencies Fined Nearly $2M
Two Long Beach-based home health care placement agencies were fined nearly $1.9 million for allegedly improperly misclassifying 66 home health workers as independent contractors, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office announced Wednesday. The labor agency cited Angel Connection Nursing Care and Angel Connection Nursing Services for wage theft violations, including...
Anaheim `Incel’ Charged with Hate Crime Attacks in Costa Mesa
A 25-year-old Anaheim man and self-proclaimed “incel” is scheduled to be arraigned next month on multiple hate crime charges for allegedly pepper spraying three women and a man in Costa Mesa, prosecutors said Tuesday. Johnny Deven Young was charged May 4 with two separate attacks on Nov. 21,...
Council Committee Backs End Date for LA’s COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium
A council committee recommended Wednesday that Los Angeles’ eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship end on Jan. 31, setting a potential end date for the moratorium established at the beginning of the pandemic to come before the full council. The council’s Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood...
New OC Museum of Art Aims for Open Access for All
Orange County Museum of Art CEO Heidi Zuckerman said Wednesday she was leading a tour of the museum’s new building in Costa Mesa when she noticed some passersby. “Some random people walking their dogs walked by and waved at us,” she told reporters at an unveiling of the new museum on the campus of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, which opens to the public on Oct. 8. “It was awesome. I was a kid in a candy store: `Hey, it’s working, it’s working.”’
Century-Old Games Long out of Production Now Featured at Riverside Museum
Vintage board games dating back well over a century will be on display until the week of Thanksgiving at the Museum of Riverside’s Heritage House, offering visitors insights into what it took to be a winner in the Gilded Age and periods following it, officials said Tuesday. The “It’s...
OC Doc Pleads Guilty in MediCal Fraud Scheme
An Orange County physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal out of $20 million. Mohamed Waddah El-Nachef, 69, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal, fraudulent claim for a health benefit, fraudulent insurance benefit claim, false or fraudulent claims, solicitation, acceptance or referral of business, conspiracy or aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of medicine, and grand theft, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000.
`Blue Cloth Bandit’ Arrested in Series of More than Five Dozen Armed Robberies
A man dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” for his alleged habit of using a cloth to cover a handgun during a string of more than five dozen robberies over a span of nearly two years was in custody Wednesday, police said. Charles Chukwuma Onwuemelie, 29, of Quartz Hill...
Amid Increase in Violent Crime, LAPD Releases PSA Urging De-escalation
Hoping to combat an increase in violent crime, the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday released a “Step Away LA” public service announcement urging residents to actively de-escalate confrontations to avoid violence. The roughly two-minute video released by the department features members of the LAPD, the City Attorney’s Office,...
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Injured in Collision in El Sereno
A pedestrian was killed and a driver was injured Wednesday in an accident in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash was reported just before 1:50 p.m. in the area of 4927 S. Huntington Drive, near Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Parolee Charged in Santa Ana Stabbing Death
A 38-year old parolee has been charged murdering a homeless man in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday. Physical evidence linked Robert Rodriguez Jr. to the scene of the stabbing, according to the Santa Ana Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge against Rodriguez on Monday.
Search Continues for Mountain Lion that Attacked Boy in Santa Clarita Park
Pico Canyon Park in the unincorporated Stevenson Ranch area near Santa Clarita remained closed Wednesday while a search continued for an “aggressive” mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy. The boy suffered only minor injuries in the Monday attack, authorities said. According to the county Department of Parks...
Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found
A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
Woman Killed in Car-to-Car-Shooting Identified
A woman who was shot to death in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Bre’yanna Bailey, 28, was the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday...
SuperLotto Plus Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in Lake Elsinore
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a gas station in Lake Elsinore and is worth $34,506, the California Lottery announced. There were no tickets sold with all six numbers iand the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing...
Man Charged in Death of Probation Officer in Lancaster
A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Named; Teen Possibly in Custody
Los Angeles police Wednesday identified a suspect in the killing of rapper PnB Rock during a robbery at a restaurant earlier this month, but they declined to confirm reports that the suspect’s 17-year-old son was already in custody and believed to be the gunman. The Los Angeles Police Department...
Torrance Police Motorcycle Officer Injured in Freeway Crash
A Torrance Police Department motorcycle officer was injured Wednesday in a crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Carson area, authorities said. The crash was reported around 5:50 a.m. near Wilmington Avenue, according to Sgt. Ron Salary. The officer, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, was on...
Man Stabbed After Altercation in MacArthur Park
A man is in the hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed by another man in MacArthur Park in the Westlake District. Officers from the Rampart Division of the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 12:23 a.m. to South Park View and West Sixth streets regarding an argument between two men, according to reports from the scene.
Women Accused of Harassing Juveniles at Bus Stop Arrested
A 61-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing juveniles at a bus stop in Mecca. Teresa Bolanos of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of annoying or harassing a child under the age of 18, according to Sgt. Porfirio Rubio from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. According to Rubio,...
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
