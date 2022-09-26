Orange County Museum of Art CEO Heidi Zuckerman said Wednesday she was leading a tour of the museum’s new building in Costa Mesa when she noticed some passersby. “Some random people walking their dogs walked by and waved at us,” she told reporters at an unveiling of the new museum on the campus of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, which opens to the public on Oct. 8. “It was awesome. I was a kid in a candy store: `Hey, it’s working, it’s working.”’

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO