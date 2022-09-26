ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CA

North Dakota Patrol rolls out ‘less conspicuous’ SUV

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and equipped with hidden lights rather than an external light bar. The less conspicuous SUV will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and...
Grand Forks rollover injured six people with ties to rapper B.o.B

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks Police say a Grand Forks driver faces multiple charges in a Monday morning rollover that injured six people with ties to a musical artist who appeared hours earlier at Alerus Center. According to police, Starsha Laquisha Swift, 32, has been charged with DUI,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Area teams in Minnesota HS Football Polls

(KFGO/KNFL) A number of area teams are rated in this week’s Minnesota high school football rankings. The rated are released by the Minnesota Associated Press. First-place votes in parentheses. In 9-man, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross is ranked #1 this week, with Fertile-Beltrami moving one notch to #2. 1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (4) 4-0 80.
MINNESOTA STATE

