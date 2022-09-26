ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

John Harbaugh Is Hinting At Major Return For Ravens

For the first time in a long time, the Baltimore Ravens could see the return of bookend left tackle Ronnie Stanley. "John Harbaugh said 'it could be this week' for LT Ronnie Stanley, who has yet to play this season. Stanley did increase his workload today." Stanley has only played...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

Week 4 of the 2022 season features an exciting matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Bills outside linebacker Von Miller talked about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation. Miller believes Jackson should eventually become the highest-paid player in the NFL. "Lamar is as...
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bill Belichick: Brian Hoyer will start at Packers if Mac Jones can’t play

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will start Sunday at Green Bay if Mac Jones is unavailable. Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Ravens and is reportedly seeking a second opinion on his best treatment option. Typically, the recovery period for a high ankle sprain ranges from four to six weeks. Jones did not appear at the start of practice Wednesday.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bucs begin to focus on Chiefs but their hearts are at home

The emotions felt by coach Todd Bowles and Bucs players alternated between agony and empathy Wednesday. When they weren’t preparing for practice or meetings at their relocated headquarters in south Florida, they were closely following the track of Hurricane Ian. “When I’m chiling with my wife, I’m most definitely...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa to undergo surgery, goes on IR

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The hits keep coming for the Chargers, who revealed Wednesday that edge rusher Joey Bosa would undergo surgery to mend a groin tear suffered in the first quarter of their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Chargers expect him back on the field before the season ends.
COSTA MESA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here’s the Proof

Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' offense has been emphatically… underwhelming. After years of suffering through anemic offenses led by relative bargain-bin quarterback play, Broncos Country thought the team had finally gotten the offense right and was headed in the right direction with the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and his new deal worth $245 million.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears Fail at Both City and Country Fumble Recoveries

It's apparent the Bears haven't mastered coach Matt Eberflus' HITS principle yet. Part of the principle is the "T," which stand for taking away the football or taking care of it on offense. On Sunday they not only had two Justin Fields interceptions, but they also failed to cover the football when it was on the ground three times.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Amed Rosario Hits Walk Off Against The Rays

Wednesday's game had a little bit of everything, including some awesome late-game drama. Amed Rosario lifted the Guardians to a remarkable 13-5 record in extra innings games this year with a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th. Cleveland beat Tampa Bay 2-1 to even the series and force a decisive third game tomorrow.
CLEVELAND, OH

