FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot outside Greenfield Meijer, woman arrested
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A man was shot outside Meijer in Greenfield near 60th Street and Layton Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 28 when a physical fight led to gunfire. A woman was arrested. According to police, this all started with an argument between two men; one in his car and the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into unoccupied vehicle near 35th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 35th and Vliet. It happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. According to police, the suspect fired shots into an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17-year-old shot in Milwaukee, 19th and Rogers
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was shot near 19th and Rogers Tuesday evening, Sept. 27. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead near 24th and Ruby
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 24th Street and Ruby Avenue. It happened around 8:40 p.m. A 33-year-old man died as a result of his injuries at the scene. A firearm has been recovered. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, 40th and Custer, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 41, was shot near 40th and Custer Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, and a Milwaukee man, 43, was arrested. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Milwaukee man who was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 84th and Nash
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 27, was shot Monday, Sept. 26 near 84th and Nash. Police said the shots were fired around 4 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Kenosha Las Margaritas bar shootings, owner surrenders licenses
KENOSHA, Wis. - Las Margaritas, the Kenosha bar where four people were shot, including two who were killed, on Sept. 18 is now closed for good. The bar likely won't open again after the owner surrendered her licenses to the city. Houston Oliver was one of the two killed in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings; 2 men wounded in separate Saturday incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents from Saturday, Sept. 24 – in which two men were wounded. Around noon on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area near 60th and Hampton. They found a 51-year-old Milwaukee man had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A 67-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested. The shooting is the result of a domestic dispute, officials say. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 23-year-old man wounded near 34th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and Lloyd early on Saturday, Sept. 24, police say. Officials say during a fight, a gunman fired several shots at the victim, striking him. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Nobody is in police custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine jail corrections officer headbutted, new charges for inmate
RACINE, Wis. - A man charged in two Chicago homicides, later accused of shooting Kenosha County K-9 Riggs in the head, attacked a corrections officer -- headbutting him at the Racine County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 27, the sheriff said. The attack happened shortly after midnight as corrections officers were moving...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy fatally shot; gun unintenionally discharged
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy got his hands on a firearm, and it unintentionally discharged, striking and killing him on Saturday, Sept. 24. This happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday at a residence near 43rd and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. Officials say the boy was taken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant police shots fired outside hotel; teen wounded
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police says shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 officers responded to the Delta Hotel at Washington Avenue and Oakes Road for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody
GLENDALE, Wis. - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Sunday night, Sept. 25 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. The pursuit began around 8:40 p.m. on Silver Spring Drive after police spotted an Acura stolen out of the City of Milwaukee. The Acura fled southbound on I-43...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases
A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks defending himself a 'lose-lose' situation, expert says
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks will represent himself in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial set to begin with jury selection Oct. 3, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow ruled Wednesday, Sept. 28. Brooks faces multiple charges in connection with the Nov. 21 incident, including six counts of intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building
MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday, Sept. 24, police said, making for a scary weekend for residents at the lower east side building. The gunfire happened around 1:45 a.m. Several shots struck the occupied building,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County arson; shed, garage damaged
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shed fire that happened Sept. 20 in the Village of Raymond. According to officials, a few hours prior to the fire, deputies respond to the scene for a civil trouble complaint involving a 64-year-old man – identified as James Iorio.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man stole $124K meant for son's autism therapy, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man with an open stalking case is now accused of stealing $124,000 meant for the provider of his son's therapy for autism. Alper Kolcu, 39, faces one count of theft from a business setting (greater than $100,000) and one count of felony bail jumping. Prosecutors say...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks wants to defend self, prosecution responds
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will determine during a motion hearing Tuesday, Sept. 27 whether Darrell Brooks will represent himself in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial currently scheduled to start on Oct. 3. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Brooks' attorney filed a motion to withdraw, saying Brooks, charged with 77 counts for the November 2021 attack, desires to represent himself.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Salem Lakes fatal crash; alcohol suspected factor
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the Village of Salem Lakes. It happened Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 3:20 p.m. on CTH F. Initial reports indicated that a brown 2016 Buick Encore was traveling eastbound on CTH F when it crossed over into the westbound lane in a no-passing zone and struck a gray 2015 Lexus head-on.
