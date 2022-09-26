Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Bills’ Ken Dorsey Comments On Press Box Outburst vs. Dolphins
A camera showed Dorsey slamming his tablet on his desk at the end of Sunday’s 21–19 loss to Miami.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens-Bills Betting Trends
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are a rare underdog at home for their Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Here are the Betting Trends, according to FanDuel. Moneyline: BUF: (-176) | BAL: (+148) Spread: BUF: -3.5 (-108) | BAL: +3.5 (-112) Total: 52.5 — Over: (-108) |...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bill Belichick: Brian Hoyer will start at Packers if Mac Jones can’t play
FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will start Sunday at Green Bay if Mac Jones is unavailable. Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Ravens and is reportedly seeking a second opinion on his best treatment option. Typically, the recovery period for a high ankle sprain ranges from four to six weeks. Jones did not appear at the start of practice Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots-Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones Status; Who Missed Practice?
FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 4 provided some questions and a sobering dose of reality for the New England Patriots. Although the Patriots had relatively strong attendance at Wednesday’s practice, several key participants were limited, along with two notable absences, as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Lambeau Field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here’s the Proof
Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' offense has been emphatically… underwhelming. After years of suffering through anemic offenses led by relative bargain-bin quarterback play, Broncos Country thought the team had finally gotten the offense right and was headed in the right direction with the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and his new deal worth $245 million.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Being First Jaguar To Be AFC Offensive Player of the Week in a Decade
2010. That was the last year a Jaguars player was recognized as the AFC Offensive Player of The Week. David Garrard, the recipient of the honor, was the man at the quarterback position. Franchise icon Maurice Jones-Drew was still doing his thing, and Jack DelRio and his coaching staff were calling the shots.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Fail at Both City and Country Fumble Recoveries
It's apparent the Bears haven't mastered coach Matt Eberflus' HITS principle yet. Part of the principle is the "T," which stand for taking away the football or taking care of it on offense. On Sunday they not only had two Justin Fields interceptions, but they also failed to cover the football when it was on the ground three times.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quandre Diggs: Seahawks Defense ‘Needs To Be Better’
Shortly after the Seattle Seahawks' tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, safety Quandre Diggs shared his dissatisfaction. The two-time Pro Bowler was as blunt as last Week in his now infamous “we’re not that good” presser. "We need to be better," Diggs said. "I mean...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings, Saints present two different strategies for managing a game overseas
Tyler Williams' job this week is to essentially trick the body clocks of 53 Vikings players and their coaching staff into thinking a game in London is business as usual for not only this week but next week when the team won't have the typical bye that follows an overseas game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers injury report looks fairly similar to last week's with the one new addition of defensive lineman Austin Johnson, who participated in full capacity on Wednesday despite dealing with a shoulder injury. Quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, cornerback J.C. Jackson, center Corey Linsley...
UC Daily Campus
What Micah Hyde’s loss means for the Buffalo Bills on their mission to Super Bowl LVII
Despite a dominant performance by the Buffalo Bills last Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, the team suffered significant losses in their secondary. The losses in question were All-Pro safety Micah Hyde and starting corner Dane Jackson, who both suffered serious neck injuries. Already down with All-Pro corner Tre’Davious White, Buffalo is certainly looking thin in their defensive backfield.
Yardbarker
Amid Buffalo Trade TaIk, Injuries Force Signing of Free Agent CB Xavier Rhodes
There is a new Bills corner in Buffalo. Is it a bloated and corny cliche to call NFL football "a game of attrition''?. At this moment, there is no way the Buffalo Bills see it that way ... And there might be no way to remedy it without making a meaningful move.
iheart.com
Bills Fans And Dolphins Fans Fight It Out In Parking Lot After 21-19 Loss
It was a tough one on the field for the Buffalo Bills. And then it was a tough one in the parking lot for at least a handful of Bills fans. The OnlyInDade Twitter account has the video, which appears to have been captured by a fan in a nearby car. No way to tell what started this fight, but it did not go well for the couple of Bills fans who attempted to take on a huge group of Dolphins fans. It got ugly. I'm sure everyone involved now recognizes that emotions are running high after a game like that and it's best just to head to the car and get on the road. No need to exchange words with any fans of the opposing team you might run across along the way.
WHEC TV-10
Ken Dorsey apologizes for viral reaction to Bills loss
BUFFALO, N.Y. – When the Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, tensions were flaring. It was a game between two AFC East rivals. Players had traded words throughout. And, the Bills lost in the most frustrating of ways, not being able to spike the ball for one last play.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles React to Impending Return of Their Super Bowl-Winning Coach, Doug Pederson
PHILADELPHIA – Minnesota receiver Jalen Reagor and Washington quarterback Carson Wentz were just the appetizers, former teammates the Eagles dined on the past two weeks. Now comes the main course – Doug Pederson. The coach who led the franchise to its first Super Bowl victory just five years...
