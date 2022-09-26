Read full article on original website
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Polygon
In The Finals, a new squad shooter from Battlefield alumni, everything is destructible
Four years ago, Electronic Arts’ chief design officer left to co-found his own studio, created with Nexon’s backing. On Monday, Patrick Söderlund’s studio showed off its first game: The Finals, a squad-based, free-to-play multiplayer shooter inspired by sci-fi bloodsport narratives like Squid Game and The Running Man, where pretty much everything on the game’s maps can be destroyed.
New Overwatch 2 accounts have to unlock old heroes, too
The old hero roster is free, but you'll have to unlock them if you never played the original Overwatch.
dotesports.com
The best Udyr counters in League of Legends
Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year
Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest: How to Earn All Rewards
With Fortnite Chapter Season 4 getting into its swing, the Paradise Discord Quest has been made available for players to complete and earn in-game rewards. In celebration of the launch of Fortnite's latest season, Epic Games have rolled out the Paradise Discord Quest. The quest consists of six different tasks for players to complete, running from now up until Oct. 2, 2022. Completing the quests unlocks three in-game rewards themed around Chapter 3 Season 4:
Ars Technica
WoW: Lich King player hits level 80 just 9 hours after “Classic” server launch
When it comes to World of Warcraft's long-demanded "Classic" servers, players understandably want an experience that's identical to the MMO experience they remember from years ago. At least one player has taken that concept to an extreme this week, using years-old exploits to reach the level 80 cap on Blizzard's Wrath of the Lich King Classic (aka Wrath Classic) servers mere hours after they launched.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 gives Competitive mode an overhaul
Competitive play will be a big focus for Overwatch 2, so it’s no surprise that Blizzard developer is retooling the game’s signature mode to make it a better experience. Blizzard outlined many of the changes coming to Competitive ahead of the game’s imminent launch, including new skill-tier divisions, new requirements to unlock ranked, a more robust scoreboard, and many other additions in a developer post on Wednesday.
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
Android Headlines
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Reaches 15 Million Pre-Registrations
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile pre-registrations have hit an astoundingly high number in a short amount of time, Activision has announced. 15 million, to be specific. It’s a safe bet that, fans of the series are to say the least, excited for the upcoming mobile adaption of the popular first-person shooter mode.
FIFA 23: How to spot a Walkout while opening FUT packs
If you have spent valuable coins or FIFA Points on a player pack in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), you naturally hope for the best possible result: a player with a high rating. As in past editions, there is a method in FIFA 23 to recognize a so-called Walkout early on based on the pack animations. This raises the tension when you open up packs to the next level and can provide some additional spice to the popular game mode.
FIFA 23: The Changes To Ultimate Team Chemistry Explained
"FIFA" fans are looking forward to the upcoming release of "FIFA 23" on September 30, marking the official end of the series as EA parts ways with FIFA and rebrands the franchise. This final entry promises the same sports gameplay that gamers have come to love, along with some new features and updates. For example, cross-play will be available at launch for the first time (albeit with certain restrictions), and the game's Ultimate Team mode is getting some changes.
NME
Ex-‘Battlefield’ developers reveal ultra-destructive shooter ‘The Finals’
Embark Studios has revealed a first look at The Finals, a free-to-play shooter with a highly destructible environment. A first trailer for The Finals debuted yesterday (September 27) and shows players competing to win a game show as rivals destroy the arena around them. The game’s emphasis on destruction is...
How to set up Overwatch 2 SMS protection as part of the Defense Matrix
Your Overwatch 2 account will require an eligible phone number as a Defense Matrix security measure
digitalspy.com
The best Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope pre-order deals on Nintendo Switch
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the turn-based tactical adventure game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle released in 2017, which sees you assemble a roster of characters from a choice of nine and battle your way through the galaxy. With an all-new combat system, less linear...
EA and KOEI TECMO Reveal WILD HEARTS™, a New AAA Hunting Game Coming February 17, 2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and KOEI TECMO officially unveiled WILD HEARTS™, a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics, coming February 17, 2023 to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Origin, Steam and Epic Game Store. Published under the EA Originals label and developed by Omega Force, the team behind the popular WARRIORS series, WILD HEARTS whisks players away on an epic adventure set in fantasy feudal Japan. There, they’ll battle against giant nature-infused beasts called Kemono with the help of Karakuri, sophisticated mechanisms crafted from a lost, ancient technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005405/en/ EA and KOEI TECMO Reveal WILD HEARTS™, a New AAA Hunting Game Coming February 17, 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Everything we know about Call of Duty Season 5’s midseason update
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific get one last content update before the launch of Modern Warfare 2.
Overwatch 2 introduces new features, First Time User Experience
Blizzard is introducing quite a few changes to Overwatch 2, ranging from measures against toxicity to new player features. Keep reading to learn more about the new features in Overwatch 2, including safety and security features, as well as the FTUE. Overwatch 2 First Time User Experience. Blizzard is implementing...
IGN
FIFA 23 Feature Allows Stopping Commentary That Criticises Player's Gameplay
FIFA 23 has almost reached its 30 September, 2022, release date and the players just cannot contain their excitement. The game provides the players with completely revamped game modes along with the fan-favourite Ultimate Team game mode. Also, players have learned that Apple TV's Ted Lasso and Richmond AFC will also be a part of this year's iteration of FIFA. Players should know that this is EA's last FIFA named title, after FIFA 23 all will be dubbed as EA Sports FC.
FIFA 23 review: EA's final FIFA collaboration is more immersive, realistic and wacky than ever
FourFourTwo's FIFA 23 review: EA's officially-branded swansong features upgraded gameplay and a host of enjoyable little updates
