Listen as Billy Eichner unpacks his rom-com 'Bros' with Conan O'Brien

By Joe Cingrana
 2 days ago

Known for his wild and raucous antics on his hugely popular series Billy On The Street , comedian Billy Eichner joins Conan and crew this week to discuss his film, Bros , and a whole lot more on Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend.

LISTEN NOW: Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend : Billy Eichner Returns

In the latest episode, good friends Billy Eichner and Conan O'Brien once again get into Billy's past taking control of his own career amidst a changing culture, as well as the writing and making of Billy's first authentic gay rom-com, 2022's feature film Bros , which is about to hit theaters and streaming services at the end of September.

Eichner says he's unsure where his career would have landed without the help of the Internet. "If you see the movie, and I don't want to give it away, but I do speak to this at one point," Billy explains. Now almost 44 years old, Billy sees himself as being "in this interesting midway point between a generation of LGBTQ people and gay men specifically, who really saw the world change. When they grew up it was such a repressed time, a lot of them probably can't even imagine the world that we live in today. Even though there are still problems, and we're fighting for our rights still, the evolution that has occurred is really remarkable... there's a lot to unpack there."

"Then you have a younger generation now," he continues, "and you see them all over the place -- of LGBTQ people, and Gen-Z queer kids -- which is amazing, but they stepped into such a different world; such an evolved and accepting world. Again, a world where -- thanks to Clarence Thomas and other f***ed up homophobic, self-loathing weirdos -- we're still fighting for our rights and our rights are still very fragile. But, again that generation -- a lot to do with the Internet -- came of age in a time when things were if not easy, a lot easier. I'm kind of weirdly perched in between these two generations that have had a very different experience being LGBTQ, and I wanted the movie to speak to that in a way."

"By the way... I'm making the movie sound like f***ing 'Out Of Africa,' or something -- it sounds so f***ing serious! This is a funny Judd Apatow movie, everybody... It's 'Dinosaurs,' it's 'Sonic the Hedgehog,' it's everything you want it to be," Billy laughs. "But just speaking about it seriously for a moment, because it is a historic movie, you do have to acknowledge those generations of people. And Hollywood, especially -- an industry which has so often patted itself on the back for being progressive and 'gay-friendly...' -- but really when you look at the actual history of it, just voting for a Democrat doesn't mean that you are treating LGBTQ people correctly on the day to day."

Bros , directed by Nicholas Stoller , first premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, and stars Billy as Bobby Lieber, an "out and proud but also scared and self-doubting" NYC museum curator. Also featured in the flick are Bowen Yang , Harvey Fierstein , Luke Macfarlane , Ts Madison , Monica Raymund , Guillermo Díaz , Guy Branum , Amanda Bearse , and Jim Rash . Bros is scheduled for release in the U.S. on September 30 via Universal Pictures.

Listen to the full episode -- now streaming on Audacy -- for more with Billy Eichner, including what he feels he owes to the iconic Joan Rivers , and don't miss their first conversation from back in 2019 right HERE , where Conan picks Billy's brain about his dream Billy On The Street guests, creating his own world in the industry, writing his first major gay romcom, and voicing Timon in the remake of The Lion King .

After 25 years at the Late Night desk, Conan O'Brien realized that the only people at his holiday party are the men and women who work for him. Over the years and despite thousands of interviews, Conan has never made a real and lasting friendship with any of his celebrity guests. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Deeper, unboundedly playful, and free from FCC regulations, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend is a weekly opportunity for Conan to hang out with the people he enjoys most and perhaps find some real friendship along the way.

Deadline

Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie

Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

The Funniest American Movies of All Time

Hollywood has left America in stitches since silent films first flickered in the cinema screens more than 100 years ago. From slapstick to parody, from low brow to biting satire, movie mythmakers have created some of the most famous, and quotable, films of all time while leaving audiences laughing. Before talking pictures, the silent medium […]
MOVIES
rolling out

Legend Loretta Devine shows off singing voice in Disney’s ‘Eureka’

Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine unfurls her beautiful singing voice while starring in the new Disney animated show, “Eureka,” which also stars legendary drummer Sheila E., bestselling author Misty Copeland and Wendell Pierce. The show centers on a precocious girl who uses her brilliant inventions to advance her civilization.
MOVIES
