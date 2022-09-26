Listen to Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz's 'Charlie's Angels' reunion in a mini-van

Drew Barrymore welcomed actress, entrepreneur and bestie, Cameron Diaz for a ride around New York City in her mini-van during the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show Podcast.

The best friends and Charlie’s Angels stars talk everything from peeing in pools and remaking movies to reminiscing about the moment they’d be best friends for life. “I feel like we were always moving towards it from the minute we met,” Diaz said of being “for-lifers.”

“It was just not apparent until, in Charlie’s Angels , when we were in the thick of it together. When we were just like, ‘this works.’”

The Drew Barrymore Show podcast features actress Drew Barrymore as she brings fans inspiration and entertainment with every episode. From human interest stories, happy news, lifestyle segments and celebrity guests Barrymore always spreads light by sharing her optimism and relatable point of views while celebrating every part of humanity along the way.

