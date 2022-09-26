ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Related
Daily Mail

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Lee Westwood goes after Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Bangkok event

If you need a lesson on achieving longevity and competing at the highest level of your sport for as long as possible, you'd do well to speak to Lee Westwood. Since turning professional in 1993, he has won 25 times on the DP World Tour and twice on the PGA Tour. He has represented Europe at 11 Ryder Cups and was part of seven winning teams.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Bryson DeChambeau’s hilarious bounce back video after previous rope freakout at LIV Golf event

Bryson DeChambeau vs the rope is a tale as old as time. Okay, maybe it is a tale that is just a couple of weeks old. Nevertheless, DeChambeau’s previous meltdown after walking into a rope at a LIV Golf event drew plenty of backlash on from fans. But DeChambeau was a good sport about it in the long run and recently posted a hilarious bounce back video in reference to the incident, per Golf Monthly.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
GOLF

