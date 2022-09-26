ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville man sentenced in 2017 murder at strip club

By Claire Curry, Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a 2017 murder at a strip club pleaded no contest and was sentenced on Monday.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports Jyree Dominic Noel was sentenced to up to 24 years in jail. District Attorney Ernie Lee reports Noel was charged with murder after deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said he fatally shot Tyrone Lamont Bailey, 39, of Jacksonville, at the Cave Gentleman Club on Dec. 22, 2017.

The case went to a judge Monday afternoon and a decision was rendered in just over an hour.

