ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Robin Wright files quietly for divorce from fashion exec Clément Giraudet

By Christie D’Zurilla
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uqoxn_0iB5oSd200
Clément Giraudet, left, and Robin Wright ride bikes together in L.A. in November 2020. (MEGA / GC Images via Getty)

Robin Wright has filed for divorce from her third husband, Saint Laurent executive Clément Giraudet, after four years of marriage.

The “House of Cards” actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in a court document filed Thursday with the Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing gives the date of separation as July 31, 2022, and calls for no financial support to go to either spouse after their split.

Wright, 56, and Giraudet, 38, have no community property, according to the document. They also had no children together.

He is the worldwide VIP relations manager at fashion house Saint Laurent Paris, and the two were first seen together during Paris Fashion Week in September 2017. Page Six reported they were dating in December 2017 and they got married in an “ultra-secret ceremony” in France in August 2018, but Wright’s divorce paperwork lists their wedding date as Nov. 26, 2017.

Before Giraudet, the “Princess Bride” actor was engaged to actor Ben Foster, who she was involved with from early 2012 until they called things off in late 2014.

Wright was previously married to Sean Penn, with whom she has two children, daughter Dylan Penn and son Hopper Penn. Their divorce became final in August 2010, three years after she filed for the split and more than 20 years after they got together as a couple.

Before that, for several years in the mid to late ‘80s, she was married to actor Dane Witherspoon, who played her childhood sweetheart on the soap opera “Santa Barbara.”

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dane Witherspoon
Person
Dylan Penn
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Robin Wright
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16

Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
CELEBRITIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding#Fashion Design#Paris Fashion Week
HollywoodLife

Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed

Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
FARGO, ND
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'

Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
436K+
Followers
70K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy