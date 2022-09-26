Robin Wright files quietly for divorce from fashion exec Clément Giraudet

Clément Giraudet, left, and Robin Wright ride bikes together in L.A. in November 2020. (MEGA / GC Images via Getty)

Robin Wright has filed for divorce from her third husband, Saint Laurent executive Clément Giraudet, after four years of marriage.

The “House of Cards” actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in a court document filed Thursday with the Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing gives the date of separation as July 31, 2022, and calls for no financial support to go to either spouse after their split.

Wright, 56, and Giraudet, 38, have no community property, according to the document. They also had no children together.

He is the worldwide VIP relations manager at fashion house Saint Laurent Paris, and the two were first seen together during Paris Fashion Week in September 2017. Page Six reported they were dating in December 2017 and they got married in an “ultra-secret ceremony” in France in August 2018, but Wright’s divorce paperwork lists their wedding date as Nov. 26, 2017.

Before Giraudet, the “Princess Bride” actor was engaged to actor Ben Foster, who she was involved with from early 2012 until they called things off in late 2014.

Wright was previously married to Sean Penn, with whom she has two children, daughter Dylan Penn and son Hopper Penn. Their divorce became final in August 2010, three years after she filed for the split and more than 20 years after they got together as a couple.

Before that, for several years in the mid to late ‘80s, she was married to actor Dane Witherspoon, who played her childhood sweetheart on the soap opera “Santa Barbara.”