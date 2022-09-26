Virginia Realtors, the state’s largest trade association, has a new president and slate of officers for 2023. Katrina M. Smith, of the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors, will lead the group for the next year. She is the broker and owner of RE/MAX Synergy in Winchester and has been a Realtor since 2005. She led the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors, served on its board and has won numerous awards from the group.

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO