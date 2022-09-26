Jupiter is about to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years

Gas giant Jupiter i s poised to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday, lighting up the sky in keeping with the Roman sky god it's named after.

Jupiter's intimate approach to Earth will coincide with its opposition, defined as the moment at which the gas giant will be on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun, further intensifying its size and brightness in Earth's sky. Jupiter's opposition takes place every 13 months.

“The views should be great for a few days before and after Sept. 26,” Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA explained, according to the space agency. “So, take advantage of good weather on either side of this date to take in the sight. Outside of the Moon, it should be one of the (if not the) brightest objects in the night sky.”

On Monday, there will be 367 million miles between Earth and the solar system's largest planet, according to NASA. For comparison, the furthest distance between the two can reach up to 600 million miles.

Due to the fact that Earth and Jupiter orbit the sun at different speeds, the distances between the two vary. The last time Jupiter came within such close proximity to Earth as it will on Monday was 1963, according to NASA.

To spot Jupiter, scientists recommend using a telescope or binoculars to maximize the viewing experience and catch a glimpse of the planet's famous "great red spot" or some of its moons. Resources such as The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s visible planets calculator can also direct people to Jupiter's location in the sky.

“With good binoculars, the banding (at least the central band) and three or four of the Galilean satellites (moons) should be visible,” Kobelski, added, according to NASA. “It’s important to remember that Galileo observed these moons with 17th-century optics. One of the key needs will be a stable mount for whatever system you use.”

Jupiter has 53 named moons, with a total of 79 detected by scientists, according to NASA. Kobelski believes that it may be possible to see between three and four moons on Monday. In addition to Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars, according to NASA.

Last month, NASA unveiled new images of Jupiter showcasing its rings and auroras. The images were derived from the James Webb Space Telescope while leaning on its infrared technology to help bring out details of the massive planet.

Jupiter is not expected to come this close to Earth again until 2129, NPR reported .