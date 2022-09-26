Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Apple said to be scaling back production of entire iPhone 14 range
Previously, multiple reports have claimed a strong demand, and also Apple shifting production to the iPhone 14 Pro to meet orders. Now, however, a new report claims that a lack of demand means Apple has asked suppliers to scale back production. According to Bloomberg, unnamed sources say that the increased...
Phone Arena
Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks
Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
Apple Insider
Russia regulator demands answers for VK removal from the App Store
VKontakte is Russia's largest social network app. Following Apple's removal of the app on September 28, Russian regulators at Roskomnadzor has taken issue with the action, calling it "discriminatory." VK, the company behind the app, posted a statement about the matter on Monday and said other apps removed included Mail.ru,...
Apple Insider
Microsoft scraps SwiftKey for iPhone, stops support
Microsoft has confirmed that it is to remove its typing app SwiftKey from theApp Store on October 5, 2022, though existing owners can continue to use it for now.
9to5Mac
Apple and other companies concerned as India tries to push its own GPS system
Global Positioning System, or GPS, is one of the most popular satellite-based navigation systems in the world. However, there are other technologies that provide precise location by satellite – and now India is trying to push NavIC, its own navigation system. However, Apple and other companies seem to be worried about this.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Where Kamala Harris Was Seated at Shinzo Abe's Funeral
Former Japenese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8 while delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara in western Japan.
Business Insider
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales against Indian criticism
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday defended military sales to Pakistan after withering criticism from growing US partner India, which considers itself the target of Islamabad's F-16 planes. The top US diplomat defended a $450 million F-16 deal for Pakistan approved earlier in September, saying the package was for maintenance of Pakistan's existing fleet.
CNBC
The 'real cure' for inflation has gone ignored, Steve Forbes says
In focusing on raising interest rates to cool inflation, central banks and governments have overlooked the importance of maintaining stable currencies, said Steve Forbes, chair of Forbes Media. "The real cure is to stabilize the currency. You don't have to make people poor to conquer inflation," he said. The British...
Microsoft's former VP of HR shares the types of employees who are most likely to be laid off
Microsoft's former VP of HR told Insider the three types of employees who are most likely to be let go during hard times — and who's safest.
Apple Insider
Apple Car team reforming before end of 2022 says Ming-Chi Kuo
After some years of relative silence, theApple Car team is said to be restarting work, with a potential reformation of the group before the end of the year, Ming-Chi Kuo believes.
Apple Insider
Apple pulls top Russian social media app from App Store
Apple has removed Russia's largest social network app, VKontakte, from theApp Store — as well as a host of other apps by the developer.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 bug breaks support for Cinematic videos in Final Cut Pro
A recently discovered bug in iOS 16 renders users unable to open Cinematic videos in both iMovie andFinal Cut Pro.
Apple Insider
New iPadOS beta adds Stage Manager support to older iPad Pros
Owners of older iPad Pro models will get Stage Manager, as the latest iPadOS 16.1 beta introduces support beyond M1-equipped versions. When Apple introduced Stage Manager during WWDC, it was determined that it would only be available on iPad Pro models using the M1 chip. With the latest iPadOS 16.1 beta, it appears the feature will now work with more models.
China Coup Rumors Are Not True
An expert on China says big rumors currently spreading inside and outside China are untrue, but are very significant and could imply some serious things are happening in the country's political sphere.
Apple Insider
Apple issues ninth developer beta of macOS Ventura
Apple is now on its ninth developer beta formacOS Ventura, as the time for release in October gets ever closer.
Apple Insider
AAPL hit in wake of iPhone 14 production report is overblown, say analysts
Apple stock fell after news broke that Apple is keeping its original goal for iPhone 14 production, but two notable analyst firms aren't worried. In two notes to investors seen by AppleInsider, analysts from Morgan Stanley and Wedbush say that a recent report about iPhone 14 family production shouldn't worry investors. The report on Wednesday said that Apple is slightly scaling back production of the iPhone 14, keeping its target of 90 million devices for the second half of 2022.
Northern Kenya faces hunger crisis as drought wipes out livestock
LODWAR, Kenya, Sept 29 (Reuters) - In a dry river bed in Kenya's arid northwest, pastoralists dig ever-deeper pits in an anxious search for water, as the region suffers its worst drought in 40 years, which has wiped out livestock and crops, deepening a hunger crisis.
Apple Insider
Apple has reportedly rejected TSMC chip price hike
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co was first rumored in August 2022 to be planning an increase, and then shortly afterwards it formally told its customers that the price rise would take place in 2023. Now according to Economic Daily News, it is rumored that Apple has simply rejected the price...
