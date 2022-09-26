The Phoenix Suns had an ugly end to their 2021-22 season, and it appears as though one of their star players isn’t ready to talk about it. Deandre Ayton — who signed a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers this summer, only to have it be matched by the Suns — made quite the admission following Phoenix’s first practice of the 2022-23 season. He hasn’t spoken to head coach Monty Williams since the teams loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO