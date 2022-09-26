Read full article on original website
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
4 Teams That Could Reportedly Be Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
Shams Charania was on "The Rally" and said that the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics are possible destinations for Jae Crowder. He has spent the last two seasons on the Phoenix Suns.
NBA・
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Accepts The Pat Riley Conditioning Challenge
Lowry says he is in better shape than last season
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Monty Williams Discusses Deandre Ayton at Suns Media Day
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams spoke on his and center Deandre Ayton's relationship at the team's media day on Monday.
What Was Joe Mazzulla’s ‘Main Message’ To Celtics Amid Turmoil?
CANTON, Mass. — There’s no doubt Joe Mazzulla enters the helm of the Boston Celtics in an unusual fashion. But Mazzulla also has the pieces around him necessary to succeed, and the first-year head coach is well-aware of the potential the Celtics have entering the 2022-23 campaign, despite recent turmoil.
Lakers Rumors: San Antonio Has Intriguing Assets For L.A.
The latest on a potential Russell Westbrook-to-Spurs deal.
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
And-Ones: Pinson Rule, Deadline Sellers, M. Gasol, Sampson, Faried
The NBA has instituted a rule change this season that will penalize teams whose bench players and coaches are crowding the sidelines and standing for long periods of time, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel (all Twitter links). Teams will initially be warned, then get a delay-of-game warning, then be assessed a technical foul.
NBA・
Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team
The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Markieff Morris Has Amusing Take On Kevin Durant-Nets Offseason Drama
All of the talk of the 2022 offseason was Kevin Durant, and many wondered if he would get traded out of Brooklyn. The drama ended up working itself out, and the 10-time All-NBA star will seemingly play out the 2022-23 season with the Nets. Teams like the Boston Celtics were...
Deandre Ayton ‘Hasn’t Spoken To’ Suns Coach In Months
The Phoenix Suns had an ugly end to their 2021-22 season, and it appears as though one of their star players isn’t ready to talk about it. Deandre Ayton — who signed a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers this summer, only to have it be matched by the Suns — made quite the admission following Phoenix’s first practice of the 2022-23 season. He hasn’t spoken to head coach Monty Williams since the teams loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Yardbarker
Gregg Popovich Gets Brutally Honest About The Spurs
Followers of the San Antonio Spurs should not expect a lot of great things from their team this year. This isn’t a surprise to anyone paying attention because the crew doesn’t have a whole lot of great assets right now. That is especially true since the team recently...
How Shaquille O’Neal Responded To Ime Udoka, Celtics Scandal
The tidal wave-generating scandal that has uncovered an abundance of updates surrounding last season’s Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for his actions which violated the organization?s policies, which have resulted in an even greater plethora of reactions and takes from players — both current and former — to those of the media.
Yardbarker
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has hilarious Media Day message to bettors
The San Antonio Spurs franchise, led by president and head coach Gregg Popovich, has been one of the most successful franchises in the past 25 years, winning five championships off the backs of Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, and Kawhi Leonard. As recently as 2017, the Spurs won 61 games, with Leonard taking over the reigns as the Spurs’ next dynastic cornerstone. One unfortunate Zaza Pachulia-induced injury later, and the Spurs have now been nothing but mediocre over the past five seasons.
4 NBA Contenders Named Jae Crowder Trade Suitors
It would not be a Media Day to open training camp without some trade rumors circulating around the NBA. The latest comes from the Phoenix Suns, who are looking to trade Jae Crowder. Crowder is someone that the team has been looking to move this offseason as they planned to...
How Joe Mazzulla Explained Celtics’ Interest In Former Assistant Coach
On Tuesday, it was reported the Boston Celtics expressed interest in the possible return of one familiar face — former assistant coach Jay Larranaga — which prompted the organization to request permission to speak with the current Los Angeles Clippers coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Following...
Yardbarker
Gregg Popovich Shared The Most Relatable Work Quote Ever
It’s been three seasons since the San Antonio Spurs had a winning season. For the last few years, the team has struggled to get close to .500 and hasn’t had much of an impact on the rest of the Western Conference. But the team would be doing far...
