San Antonio, TX

NESN

What Was Joe Mazzulla’s ‘Main Message’ To Celtics Amid Turmoil?

CANTON, Mass. — There’s no doubt Joe Mazzulla enters the helm of the Boston Celtics in an unusual fashion. But Mazzulla also has the pieces around him necessary to succeed, and the first-year head coach is well-aware of the potential the Celtics have entering the 2022-23 campaign, despite recent turmoil.
BOSTON, MA
Gregg Popovich
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Pinson Rule, Deadline Sellers, M. Gasol, Sampson, Faried

The NBA has instituted a rule change this season that will penalize teams whose bench players and coaches are crowding the sidelines and standing for long periods of time, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel (all Twitter links). Teams will initially be warned, then get a delay-of-game warning, then be assessed a technical foul.
NBA
NESN

Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team

The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championships#Nba Finals#Nba Bettors#Fanduel#Betmgm
NESN

Deandre Ayton ‘Hasn’t Spoken To’ Suns Coach In Months

The Phoenix Suns had an ugly end to their 2021-22 season, and it appears as though one of their star players isn’t ready to talk about it. Deandre Ayton — who signed a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers this summer, only to have it be matched by the Suns — made quite the admission following Phoenix’s first practice of the 2022-23 season. He hasn’t spoken to head coach Monty Williams since the teams loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Gregg Popovich Gets Brutally Honest About The Spurs

Followers of the San Antonio Spurs should not expect a lot of great things from their team this year. This isn’t a surprise to anyone paying attention because the crew doesn’t have a whole lot of great assets right now. That is especially true since the team recently...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NESN

How Shaquille O’Neal Responded To Ime Udoka, Celtics Scandal

The tidal wave-generating scandal that has uncovered an abundance of updates surrounding last season’s Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for his actions which violated the organization?s policies, which have resulted in an even greater plethora of reactions and takes from players — both current and former — to those of the media.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has hilarious Media Day message to bettors

The San Antonio Spurs franchise, led by president and head coach Gregg Popovich, has been one of the most successful franchises in the past 25 years, winning five championships off the backs of Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, and Kawhi Leonard. As recently as 2017, the Spurs won 61 games, with Leonard taking over the reigns as the Spurs’ next dynastic cornerstone. One unfortunate Zaza Pachulia-induced injury later, and the Spurs have now been nothing but mediocre over the past five seasons.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NESN

How Joe Mazzulla Explained Celtics’ Interest In Former Assistant Coach

On Tuesday, it was reported the Boston Celtics expressed interest in the possible return of one familiar face — former assistant coach Jay Larranaga — which prompted the organization to request permission to speak with the current Los Angeles Clippers coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Following...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Gregg Popovich Shared The Most Relatable Work Quote Ever

It’s been three seasons since the San Antonio Spurs had a winning season. For the last few years, the team has struggled to get close to .500 and hasn’t had much of an impact on the rest of the Western Conference. But the team would be doing far...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
