Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
FBI, Pittsburgh Police search former Buckhannon, West Virginia mayor’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms it is conducting law enforcement activity in Buckhannon Friday morning, and 12 News crews saw FBI agents take items out of a Meade Street home that according to Upshur County tax records belongs to former Buckhannon mayor David McCauley.
First victim of child internet abduction speaks at John Marshall
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the young girl who faced a trauma no one had ever seen before. Pittsburgh native Alicia Kozak was just 13 years old when an older man lured her outside her house and held her captive in Virginia. After her abuse was shown online, an informant led law enforcement […]
WDTV
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
WDTV
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NightGlow kicks off Balloons over Morgantown
University Motors is holding its "Balloons Over Morgantown" that starts with its "NightGlow" kick-off event on Thursday.
WTAP
Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
2 dead after crash in Upshur County, West Virginia
A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission accepts Kelly resignation
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission accepted the resignation of a member of the Wood County Airport Authority. At Thursday’s meeting, Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay accepted the resignation of Glen Kelly from the authority and announced the position open. Kelly served as the airport manager from...
WDTV
2 killed in Upshur County wreck
EXCELSIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed in a wreck in the Excelsior area of Upshur County, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Old Elkins Rd., the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said a Jeep Cherokee was being driven by 50-year-old Michael...
WTRF
Police investigating murder in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
WDTV
Fairmont woman overdoses on drugs with teen in home, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she overdosed on opiates while a 14-year-old was in the home. Authorities were dispatched to a home in Fairmont after 40-year-old Angel Eagle took opiates and “suffered an overdose,” according to a criminal complaint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back
MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WDTV
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
Michigan man charged after troopers find meth, fentanyl and heroin in West Virginia
A Michigan man has been charged after troopers found more than half a pound of meth and large quantities of heroin and fentanyl while executing a search warrant in Fairmont.
West Virginia teacher with green thumb surprised with golden apple
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — She spent all summer growing tomatoes, grapes and teaching kids how to take care of the earth. But we surprised this teacher with a fruit she’s never had before! For this Golden Apple Awards, 7NEWS and The Health Plan snuck into Wheeling Middle School with a $200 check. The Golden Apple […]
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
Morgantown students walk out over Mon County Schools pride flag policy
A group of students and staff walked out of Morgantown High School on Wednesday, the second act of protest against Monongalia County Schools' policy which resulted in the removal of a pride flag within 24 hours.
Unique spooky events coming to the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
After finishing up Hearsemania, the Lunatic Asylum in Weston still has plenty of spooky events planned.
West Virginia police say woman had eye missing or caved in from murder
New details have been released on the Thursday Wheeling Island murder. Police say they were called to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 hang-up was made from the home. Wheeling Police said when arriving, they identified Jermaine Justin Copeland, 36, a Wheeling Island resident, standing at the intersection of Virginia and Ohio […]
Comments / 0