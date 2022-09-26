ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman's home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
Lost Creek, WV
Lost Creek, WV
Harrison County, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Harrison County, WV
West Virginia State
Bridgeport, WV
WTAP

Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Commission accepts Kelly resignation

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission accepted the resignation of a member of the Wood County Airport Authority. At Thursday’s meeting, Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay accepted the resignation of Glen Kelly from the authority and announced the position open. Kelly served as the airport manager from...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

2 killed in Upshur County wreck

EXCELSIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed in a wreck in the Excelsior area of Upshur County, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Old Elkins Rd., the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said a Jeep Cherokee was being driven by 50-year-old Michael...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Police investigating murder in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Fairmont woman overdoses on drugs with teen in home, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she overdosed on opiates while a 14-year-old was in the home. Authorities were dispatched to a home in Fairmont after 40-year-old Angel Eagle took opiates and “suffered an overdose,” according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Mountain State Spotlight

A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back

MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV

