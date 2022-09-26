Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
House Speaker: 'No Idea' Why Amendment 2 Is Controversial
In the tax reform battle between West Virginia’s governor and Senate president, the speaker of the House of Delegates has remained largely silent. Until now. The 58th Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, supports passing Amendment 2. He said the constitutional provision is antiquated and needs revision.
wvpublic.org
Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
West Virginia Governor declares State of Preparedness in all counties
Storms from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit West Virginia Friday night, and ahead of possible flooding and strong winds, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties Friday afternoon.
WVNT-TV
2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday. The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get...
Parnon
Gov. Justice Says State Will Fund Remainder of Baseball Stadium Cost
University President Brad D. Smith and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the state of West Virginia will be contributing the remaining $13.8 million needed to complete the construction of the baseball field on Thursday at the future site of the Marshall Baseball field. “I heard you’re 13.8 million...
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
Ohio launches campaign to promote careers in Children Services
COLUMBUS — Ohio has launched a campaign focused on encouraging people to choose a career in children services, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director, Matt Damschroder. “Working in children services is more than just a job,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “It offers the...
New Virginia program will help families pay for child care
NORFOLK, Va. — The price for child care varies from location to location, but there is a common theme for many parents: It is unbearably expensive. According to Voices for Virginia's Children, Virginia is the 10th highest in the nation when it comes to child care costs. However, a new state subsidy program is scheduled to start on Oct. 1 that will provide relief to child care centers.
WTAP
W.Va. house candidates call for reform in recruiting and retaining correctional officers
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, WVVA News shared an internal email including Southern Regional Jail’s upper management team from November of 2021, showing nearly 40 of the jail’s cells without running water. The email exhibit was part of a federal civil rights suit filed by a number...
ctnewsjunkie.com
ANALYSIS | Will Invoking Virginia Strategy Work In Connecticut?
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski seemed to be taking a page from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s playbook last month when he unveiled his “parental bill of rights,” which included a ban against transgender female athletes competing in high school sports. Youngkin, who was in Connecticut on Wednesday...
Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?
West Virginia has lots of beautiful wildlife, but did you know that includes jellyfish?
woay.com
Governor Justice joins Department of Transportation, Tourism to announce new route on West Virginia Mountain Rides program
HAWKS NEST, WV (WOAY) – Yet another scenic route has become a part of a new and unique program in the Mountain State. Mountain Rides is an initiative that was started to designate and promote the state’s natural beauty on scenic roadways. Governor Jim Justice joined the West...
Burning Laws take effect October 1st
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Before you decide to start that bonfire, listen up. This Saturday, October 1, 2022, is when the burning law goes into effect. It means you can only start or burn a fire from five in the evening to seven in the morning. The Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County wants citizens to know the […]
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
Interviews held on the spot at job and career fair
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With resumes in hand and interview skills ready, job seekers filed in to the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on Thursday. The Highlands Event Center was filled with businesses looking for their next employees. This career fair gave anyone looking for employment the chance to actually meet people who are […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Plugging In: Feds approve West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plans
CHARLESTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a plan submitted by West Virginia that will expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations over the next five years. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that his department approved the plans for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and...
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety
(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $7.9 million for 7 West Virginia Housing,Health Services and Research Programs
Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $7,981,516 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for seven programs addressing homelessness, healthcare services, and medical research in West Virginia. The funding will strengthen services statewide providing maternal and mental...
