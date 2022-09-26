Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
Madison area students get hands-on look at stages of home construction at career fair
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Hundreds of Madison area students on Wednesday got a first-hand look at what goes into building houses. As part of the Madison Area Builders Association’s fall career day, students were able to walk through eight homes in the Terrevessa development on Fitchburg’s east side. At each house, a presenter talked through the different stages of construction.
Middleton-Cross Plains celebrates renovated Cardinal Academy, Early Learning Center
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District gave a sneak peek of the newly renovated Early Learning Center and Cardinal Academy on Monday. The improvements were part of construction projects approved by voters in a 2018 referendum. This project was completed last month. The district took the...
DCSO: Man whose body was found in Lake Monona drowned
MADISON, Wis. — A man who was found dead in Lake Monona last week drowned, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive on September 20. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Noll on Monday.
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska
OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle.
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded...
Medical examiner's office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
700-mile bike tour for transplant support finishes in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – Ten cyclists committed to raising awareness for a good cause ended a 700-mile journey in Madison Tuesday. The group of cancer survivors, bone marrow donors, and hopeful transplant recipients began their ride bike ride in Chicago, then rode through Milwaukee and Door County, before arriving in Madison ten days later.
Mask mandate at UW Health could be dropped soon, cases must stabilize
MADISON, Wis. — A hallmark of the pandemic may fall to the wayside at UW Health in the near future. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on masking Monday, allowing hospitals and nursing homes to drop mask requirements unless they are in an area of high COVID-19 transmission.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office searching for Huber inmate who did not return from work
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for an inmate who they said walked away from a worksite Monday. Ryan Wolter, 30, is part of the county’s Huber program, meaning he has work release privileges. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said Wolter did not return after working in Watertown Monday. He reportedly has several ties to the area.
Police confiscate loaded stolen gun from teen after chase
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a teenager Sunday after a chase who they said had a loaded stolen gun. Officers were sent to the 5700 block of Raymond Road at around 6:10 p.m. after a caller reported that a man was chasing another man with a gun. Officers located a group of people on Russett Road, and a few of the people matched the suspect’s description.
Two men sentenced for role in Anisa Scott killing now seeking lighter punishment
MADISON, Wis. — Two men are pursuing lighter punishments after they were both recently sentenced for their roles in a shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott in August 2020. Both 18-year-old Andre Brown and 21-year-old Perrion Carreon were sentenced earlier this month for their role in Scott’s death and...
