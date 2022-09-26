Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for operating AC services company without license
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Police have arrested a man accused of fraud for having an air-conditioning company without a license. Michael Reyes of Semper Fi Mechanical Services was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bexar County for fraud-related cases in Texas and New Mexico. Reyes and Semper...
news4sanantonio.com
San Marcos facility recycles catalytic converters, advocates for action to quell theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas—Catalytic converters are being stolen off of vehicles nationwide—as many as 40 million annually. It's the part of your car that helps filter out toxic chemicals into less harmful emissions. But the value is in the precious metals found inside. Rhodium, palladium and platinum are in...
news4sanantonio.com
Holiday hiring is underway! See who is hiring and how many jobs are available
SAN ANTONIO — It's the holiday hiring season and thousands of employers are looking for your help. Some companies are looking for more people. Some are looking for less. With fall officially here and Halloween right around the corner it's peak seasonal hiring season for many in the Alamo City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Property line questions raised after woman buys home - plus 3/4 of home next door
SAN ANTONIO – A buyer getting a deal on an investment home got more than she bargained for when she looked closer at the paperwork. The Trouble Shooters show you the warning for buyers and the lessons property owners all over the city can take away from her experience.
news4sanantonio.com
As 10-year mark nears upgrades are being considered for SAPD officer's handguns
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking to upgrade the handguns used by officers and said it will cost roughly $2,200,000. The upgrade is about a decade in the making. “It's part of the city budget, and we get new equipment for our officers every 10...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for wanted woman
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
news4sanantonio.com
Ranking San Antonio's best schools
SAN ANTONIO - The website Niche has released its new list of the "best schools in the country," and a handful of San Antonio schools made the cut. The site says it comes up with its list by combining ratings from students, parents, and alumni, along with quantitative date. When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
SeaWorld San Antonio's state-of-the-art flume coaster to make debut in 2023
SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld San Antonio's new wild ride is coming in 2023. The San Antonio theme park unveiled Catapult Falls on Tuesday, the world's first launched flume coaster that combines the thrill of a roller coaster and the excitement of a water flume ride with an added touch. Riders...
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for San Antonio man last seen 5 days ago on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a San Antonio man last seen last week. San Antonio Police are searching for Frankie Flores, 48, who was last seen on Sept. 23 at a home off Excellence Drive near Old Pearsall Road on Southwest Side. Frankie is 5 foot, 8 inches...
news4sanantonio.com
Convicted burglar arrested again in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man previously convicted of burglary is back behind bars, allegedly for the same crime. 33-year-old Brandon Adams was charged with burglary of a building after police say he broke into an iStorage facility. According to arrest records, Brandon broke into the unit belonging to a 39-year-old...
news4sanantonio.com
Truck thefts are on the rise in Texas. Officials say human smuggling is one reason why.
SAN ANTONIO - Vehicle thefts are on the rise nationwide, but experts say trucks stolen in Texas aren't as likely to be recovered. Rick Morin says he's one of the lucky ones. We introduced you to Morin in early September when his prized pickup truck was stolen out of his driveway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
VIDEO: SAPD looking for suspect charged with aggravated assault at EZ-Wash
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man that shot multiple rounds at a victim on June 25 at 2:25 a.m. Police are trying to identify the man pictured in the video that shoots multiple rounds at the victim's car in the EZ-Wash parking lot at 4109 Gardendale Drive.
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County Judge Rosie Gonzalez caught with loaded gun at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO - A local judge was briefly detained at the San Antonio International Airport for having a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag. Bexar County Court Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez was on her way to a conference in Miami on Sept. 19 when the TSA scanner detected her handgun.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas trooper hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while searching car
SAN ANTONIO – A Texas trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County. While searching through the vehicle the trooper found a container with an unknown substance inside. After the exposure, the trooper began to feel ill and was transported to a local hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for missing teenage boy with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who went missing on Monday. Tyrecce "TJ" Roberts, 17, was last seen off Viking Oak near Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side. San Antonio Police said that Tyrecce is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
news4sanantonio.com
South Texans with long COVID taking part in global study on brain impact
SAN ANTONIO - A local woman still suffering from long COVID more than two years after her infection hopes taking part in a new global study can help shed light on COVID-19's impact on the brain. "We need to find out what this is or how what I'm going through...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels student arrested over false gun claim, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Police in New Braunfels have arrested a 15-year-old student in connection to a lockdown at New Braunfels High School back on September 8. The lockdown was prompted by a tip that there was a person on campus with a gun. That's when, over 100 officers from...
news4sanantonio.com
Police need help solving 1999 cold case of man shot, killed at West Side house party
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down who shot a man at a party 23 years ago on the West Side. Police said Steve Palafos, 22, was at a house party on Aug. 8, 1999 off Pleasure Park Street near Pinn Road. At some point, Palafos and some friends got into a fight with some other people at the party.
news4sanantonio.com
Man being tested for DWI after allegedly crashing truck into Fred's Fish Fry
SAN ANTONIO - A man is being questioned after allegedly crashing his truck into a Northwest Side restaurant. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday at Fred's Fish Fry off Bandera Road near West Quill Drive. Police said the truck crashed into the storefront of the restaurant. Nobody was...
Comments / 0