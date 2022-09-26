Read full article on original website
Karine Jean-Pierre says there should be a 'conversation' about the Atlanta Braves changing their name after Biden celebrated their World Series title at the White House
The White House press secretary on Monday said it was important to have a conversation about the Atlanta Braves' name, hours after President Joe Biden celebrated their 2021 World Series win with the team. It comes at a time when several professional sports teams have jettisoned Native American terms as...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Sept. 27
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 27. So that whole disclaimer above about this list being subjective? You can forget that for the top spot. It is indisputable that honor belongs to one person: Michael Jack Schmidt.
MLB
Yardbarker
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series
The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
Braves Move in to First Place After Mets' 6-4 Loss to Marlins
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are now tied for the National League East division lead after the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins at home, 6-4, and the Braves came out on top of the Nationals in Washington D.C. Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game
The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday. The series is to start Friday and run through Sunday at Truist Park....
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals prediction, pick, odds Mon. 9/26: Braves' sights on Mets, but Nats come first
The Braves jumped on Cory Abbott the last time they saw him, putting up four runs on six hits. We'll opt to keep it simple and bet on the team with far more on the line in Atlanta. Bryce Elder struck out six and held the Nats to one run when he faced off against them just five days ago. — Griffin Carroll, Yardbarker.
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK — (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Hurricane Ian may mess with upcoming high-stakes Mets-Braves series
The New York Mets are supposed to visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting this Friday at Truist Park. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Hurricane Ian might mess with those plans. According to Atlanta News First, the rain in north Georgia is supposed to...
Yardbarker
Watch: Atlanta Braves Visit White House to Celebrate 2021 World Series
The Braves celebrated their 2021 World Series victory with a trip to the White House during their final three-game series in Washington D.C. of the 2022 season. "And now the Braves will forever be remembered for their unstoppable, joyful run that this team made last year," President Biden said as he took the podium. "And I would say, improbable run at the time. It was a rough start. At the All-Star break, a lot of injuries. Not one day of a winning record. You made the playoffs and beat the Braves, or the Brewers, and the Dodgers, and then you beat the Astros to win it all, forever known as the upset kings of October."
NL East up for grabs as Mets lose and Braves win
It’s nail-biting time, Mets fans. New York surrendered its grip on first place in the National League East on Tuesday with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins while the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals, 8-2. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets have held...
In the interim, Rob Thomson leads Phillies to brink of playoffs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rob Thomson has the sparse office decor of a manager who still has interim in his title. He also has the Philadelphia Phillies on the brink of their first playoff berth in 11 years.Get there -- and end the longest postseason drought in the National League -- and maybe Thomson can hang a few more keepsakes. The ones already on the wall are mostly framed newspaper pages with boldface headlines of the greatest moments of the Phillies' last heyday, reminders of the success the franchise has yet to duplicate during the trying slog of a decade since...
Yardbarker
Major League Baseball Discussing Back-Up Plans for Braves-Mets Series
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are just days away from their most important series of the season at Truist Park in Atlanta, with both teams currently tied for first place in the National League East. Hurricane Ian is expected to sweep into the gulf coast of Florida Wednesday...
