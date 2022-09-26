The Braves celebrated their 2021 World Series victory with a trip to the White House during their final three-game series in Washington D.C. of the 2022 season. "And now the Braves will forever be remembered for their unstoppable, joyful run that this team made last year," President Biden said as he took the podium. "And I would say, improbable run at the time. It was a rough start. At the All-Star break, a lot of injuries. Not one day of a winning record. You made the playoffs and beat the Braves, or the Brewers, and the Dodgers, and then you beat the Astros to win it all, forever known as the upset kings of October."

POTUS ・ 14 HOURS AGO