POTUS

Karine Jean-Pierre says there should be a 'conversation' about the Atlanta Braves changing their name after Biden celebrated their World Series title at the White House

The White House press secretary on Monday said it was important to have a conversation about the Atlanta Braves' name, hours after President Joe Biden celebrated their 2021 World Series win with the team. It comes at a time when several professional sports teams have jettisoned Native American terms as...
The best baseball players born on Sept. 27

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 27. So that whole disclaimer above about this list being subjective? You can forget that for the top spot. It is indisputable that honor belongs to one person: Michael Jack Schmidt.
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series

The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game

The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone

NEW YORK — (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Hurricane Ian may mess with upcoming high-stakes Mets-Braves series

The New York Mets are supposed to visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting this Friday at Truist Park. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Hurricane Ian might mess with those plans. According to Atlanta News First, the rain in north Georgia is supposed to...
Watch: Atlanta Braves Visit White House to Celebrate 2021 World Series

The Braves celebrated their 2021 World Series victory with a trip to the White House during their final three-game series in Washington D.C. of the 2022 season. "And now the Braves will forever be remembered for their unstoppable, joyful run that this team made last year," President Biden said as he took the podium. "And I would say, improbable run at the time. It was a rough start. At the All-Star break, a lot of injuries. Not one day of a winning record. You made the playoffs and beat the Braves, or the Brewers, and the Dodgers, and then you beat the Astros to win it all, forever known as the upset kings of October."
NL East up for grabs as Mets lose and Braves win

It’s nail-biting time, Mets fans. New York surrendered its grip on first place in the National League East on Tuesday with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins while the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals, 8-2. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets have held...
In the interim, Rob Thomson leads Phillies to brink of playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rob Thomson has the sparse office decor of a manager who still has interim in his title. He also has the Philadelphia Phillies on the brink of their first playoff berth in 11 years.Get there -- and end the longest postseason drought in the National League -- and maybe Thomson can hang a few more keepsakes. The ones already on the wall are mostly framed newspaper pages with boldface headlines of the greatest moments of the Phillies' last heyday, reminders of the success the franchise has yet to duplicate during the trying slog of a decade since...
