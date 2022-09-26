ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

News4Jax.com

Flagler County orders some residents to evacuate, 8 p.m. countywide curfew due to Hurricane Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials issued an evacuation order, effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The order was for residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide, Zone A, the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland and low-lying areas in Zone B, the Bulowville neighborhoods east of John Anderson Highway and the Palm Drive and Lambert Avenue neighborhoods.
Orlando Weekly

Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian

Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Curfew in effect

Flagler County has ordered a countywide curfew that will go into effect at 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, September 28. The curfew is for the entire county though the evacuation order only includes:. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County Announces Curfew for 8 PM

September 28, 2022 – Flagler County has ordered a countywide curfew that will go into effect at 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, September 28. The curfew is for the entire county though the evacuation order only includes:. Zone A, the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland. Low-lying areas in...
palmcoastobserver.com

Up to 20 inches of rain expected for Volusia-Flagler area as Ian pushes inland

Hurricane Ian is pushing northeast into the Florida peninsula after striking the Tampa Bay area as a Category 4 storm. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The...
askflagler.com

Flagler Beach, Mondex to Receive Evacuation Order Wednesday Morning

A news conference on Tuesday afternoon by government leaders in Flagler County made clear to residents that residents of several key areas could expect an evacuation order some time Wednesday morning. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord confirmed what had already been hinted at by the county press office in an earlier email.
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County asks residents east of I-95 to prepare to evacuate

Flagler County is urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations Tuesday. Additionally, residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying flood prone areas – should be prepared to evacuate. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
News4Jax.com

Flagler County cancels garbage collection ahead of Hurricane Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell in Flagler County have canceled garbage collection from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds. These cancellations will not be rescheduled, according to county officials. All residents are...
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
palmcoastobserver.com

Ian pushes inland as Category 4 hurricane, expected to weaken to tropical storm

Hurricane Ian is pushing northeast into the Florida peninsula after striking the Tampa Bay area as a Category 4 storm. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The...
ormondbeachobserver.com

UPDATE: Volusia schools will closed through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

All district public schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Thursday, Sept. 29, due to Hurricane Ian, Volusia County Schools announced Monday evening. On Tuesday evening, VCS announced schools would also be closed on Friday, Sept. 30. The news release states that several Volusia schools are...
click orlando

Little Wekiva River experiences record flood levels during Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Little Wekiva River, the 18.2-mile stream in Seminole County, experienced record flood levels Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Seminole County officials said the the flooding from the Altamonte Springs stream, which has been at...
WESH

Winn-Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian

Winn-Dixie announced the closure of stores in dozens of Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties across Florida, including Osceola, Orange, Volusia, Seminole, Flagler and Marion counties. "To ensure the safety of our associates and customers, we are beginning to close stores as...
FLORIDA STATE

